betrayal
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Claims Kevin Hart Ignored Her After Promising To Help Get Her Show BackMo'Nique says she hasn't heard from Hart since.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTrippie Redd Claims He Had No Idea Drake Was Dissing Kanye On "Betrayal"Trippie Redd isn't trying to get in the middle of Drake and Ye's beef.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Directly Addresses Drake: "You Will Never Recover"Kanye West posted some menacing words to Drake in a group DM, and now, he's looking to get Pusha T involved.By Alexander Cole
- MusicConsequence Claps Back At Drake After Kanye West DissConsequence wasn't a fan of Drake's latest bars.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWhere's Trippie Redd's Song With Drake?Where's the Trippie Redd and Drake collaboration that was promised to us!?By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLil Wayne's GF Denise Bidot Claps Back At Comment About His Ex-FiancéeLil Wayne's girlfriend, Denise Bidiot, got a comment on her photo implying she had betrayed his ex-fiancée and fellow plus-sized model La'Tecia Thomas.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureStitches Cries On Video Listening To Kevin GatesStitches speaks about fame and how it has affected him over the years, touches on betrayal, trust, and family.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJada Smith Says Will Smith Has Betrayed Her Worse Than "An Infidelity Situation"Jada's back with more tea. By Chantilly Post
- SportsRob Pelinka Refutes Magic Johnson's Claims That He Backstabbed HimPelinka was at a press conference to introduce head coach Frank Vogel.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMagic Johnson Confident LeBron James Will Bring Lakers A TitleThere have been rumors of a trade involving LeBron.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Charges: Osundairo Brothers Feel "Taken Advantage Of"The Osundairo brothers' attorney appeared today on "Good Morning America."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCharles Barkley Accuses Jussie Smollett Of Betraying Black & LGBTQ CommunitiesThe basketball great sounds off on the recently-fired "Empire" cast member.By Devin Ch
- GossipKylie Jenner's Family Apparently Cuts Ties With Jordyn WoodsLooks like the end of an era.By Zaynab
- MusicDiddy Neglected His Girl Group Danity Kane According To Its MembersHis priorities were clear.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Exposed By "Ex-Roommate": Herpes, Goons, Violent Jealousy & BetrayalThis tea is hotter than the coffee Cardi B threw on her former friend.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentDraya Michele Bodies Her New Sexy Role In "Raw" & "Animalistic" FilmThe vixen stars in BET Network's first original film.By Zaynab
- MusicTeairra Marí "Surrounded By Loved Ones," Sends Update To Her FansTeairra Marí shows vulnerability & courage after revenge porn betrayal.By Devin Ch