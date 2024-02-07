Mo'Nique Claims Kevin Hart Ignored Her After Promising To Help Get Her Show Back

During her eagerly anticipated appearance on Club Shay Shay, Mo'Nique called out several of her peers for their past wrongdoings. She threw jabs at Tyler Perry, Oprah, Tiffany Haddish, and more. She even recalled being snubbed by Kevin Hart, claiming that he stopped talking to her once she was blackballed by the entertainment industry for speaking out about her experiences.

According to Mo'Nique, she and Hart had a solid relationship at one point, and he even assisted her and her family financially when they were trying to get back on their feet. She says that he offered to partner with her on something to allow her to work again, which she thought was perfect timing because she was in the process of trying to get her talk show back. "Don’t even worry about that," she recalls Hart telling her. "Whatever y’all wanna do – I will partner with you. I’ll executive produce with you. You just let me know what you want to do."

Mo'Nique On Club Shay Shay

“I said good sh*t, Kevin. Because we are in a deal with Endemol and we’re trying to get our talk show back," she explains. Unfortunately, however, things didn't play out the way she had expected. When she informed the company she was working with that Hart was going to be involved, they seemed excited to have him on board, but her dreams were soon dashed. Allegedly, she got a call from Endemol claiming that they had spoken with Hart's manager, and he said Hart wasn't interested in working with her.

She then called Hart up to let him know what happened, and he assured her it was simply a "miscommunication." He promised to have a conversation with her later in the week but never heard from him again. “That was two years ago,” Mo’Nique revealed. What do you think of Mo'Nique's recent Club Shay Shay interview? What about her recalling being betrayed by Kevin Hart? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

