Mo'Nique Insists Katt Williams Told The Truth On "Club Shay Shay"

Last month, Katt Williams took the internet by storm when he sat down with Shannon Sharpe for an interview on Club Shay Shay. Williams went in on several of his celebrity peers, throwing jabs at the likes of Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer, Rickey Smiley, and more. The interview earned Williams quite a bit of backlash, but some argue that the comedian was simply being honest. Mo'Nique appears to agree with this, recently coming to Williams' defense during her own appearance on Club Shay Shay.

Since they announced the interview on social media last week, fans have been anxiously waiting to hear what the performer has to say. Mo'Nique is known to be upfront with her beliefs, which many expected would make for a similarly explosive interview. She doesn't seem to have disappointed, recently co-signing seemingly everything Williams said in his interview.

Mo'Nique On Katt Williams' Interview

"Everything Katt Williams sat here and said," she begins in a clip from the interview. "We all know it to be the truth. However, we get so caught up in, 'Well, I ain't gonna say nothing. Can you believe he said it?' [...] It's the messenger, baby. We get so caught up in the messenger that we'll overlook the message. People have a hard time hearing a 5'5" giant tell the truth, people have a hard time with a Black woman over 200 pounds tell the truth. People that look like us, we should just be grateful we got invited to the party."

Mo'Nique continued, also explaining how she's dealt with discrimination throughout her entire life, and encouraging others to not feel too intimidated to speak their truth. According to her, as long as one is honest with their story, it can help to prevent bad things from happening to others in the future. What do you think of Mo'Nique's claims about Katt Williams' infamous Club Shay Shay appearance? Do you agree with her? What about her own interview with Shannon Sharpe? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

