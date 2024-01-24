Torrei Hart Says Katt Williams Tour Is "No Shade" To Kevin Hart: "That Is Not My Beef"

Torrei Hart says she means "no shade" to Kevin Hart by embarking on a comedy tour with Katt Williams. Kevin and Williams have been feuding since the latter's viral appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. She discussed the beef and her upcoming tour during a chat with TMZ published on Wednesday.

"Why wouldn't he? I mean, I'm funny as f*ck," she joked when asked why Katt chose her. "That's my boy. We've known each other for years and it's only right. I've opened up for Katt before. He's given me plenty of opportunities. We've shot a movie together. We're just close. We're so close Katt has watched my dog before, like we're friends. We've known each other for 20 years. This isn't something that just happened." As for Williams' feud with Kevin, she added: "I have no shade at all to Kevin. Even the stuff that's going on between him and Katt, that's not my beef. That is not my beef. I have beef with no one."

Read More: Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Torrei Says She's Going On Tour With Katt Williams

Torrei Hart With Kevin Hart & His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Torrei Hart, Hendrix Hart, Eniko Parrish, Heaven Hart and honoree Kevin Hart pose for a photo as Kevin Hart is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The drama began when Williams accused Kevin of being an industry plant while speaking with Sharpe. “In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Williams said. Later in the interview, he added: “For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk that all I had said was just, ‘Can we take some of this Stepin Fetchit sh*t out and then I can do it." Kevin eventually responded on Twitter, writing: “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad."

Torrei Hart On Touring With Katt Williams

Soon after, Torrei revealed she'd be performing with Williams. "My success is my success. I want everybody to win, I love everybody," Kevin told TMZ in response to that news. "I want everybody to win, I hope the tour is great." Be on the lookout for further updates on Torrei Hart as well as the feud between Katt Williams and Kevin Hart on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Deflects Criticism Of Katt Williams Interview: "I Never Said I Was A Journalist"

[Via]