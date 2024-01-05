Tiffany Haddish Compares Katt Williams To Charleston White Amid "Club Shay Shay" Fallout

Katt Williams didn't hold back at all during his recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, and social media users are having a field day with his comments. The comedian put several of his peers, including Diddy, Ludacris, Kanye West, Rickey Smiley, Kevin Hart, and more on blast. At one point in the interview, Williams implied that Kevin Hart is an industry plant, suggesting that he “[opened] the gate” for Tiffany Haddish.

"Steve and Cedric never performed at the comedy store. Tiffany [Haddish] was only seen at the Laugh Factory. In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show," he said. "They think they can rewrite history."

As countless users weigh in on the interview, Haddish took to Instagram to respond to it, claiming that he doesn't have all of his facts straight. "I am not mad I just wish he would get his facts right about me," she wrote. "Dang I guess I will send him a reminder text. But are we sure that is Katt Williams? He looks a lot like Charleston White." She had a similar response back in 2020 when Williams dissed her career, accusing her of only being famous because she “wants to sleep with a white man."

"It’s official I made it!" she wrote. "@KattPackAllDay talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! #Iwin #sheready I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you." What do you think of Katt Williams' recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast? What about Tiffany Haddish's response to the interview? Do you think he looks like Charleston White? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

