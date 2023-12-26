Tiffany Haddish Jokes About Her DUI Arrest In Newest Stand-Up

Last month, Tiffany Haddish was hit with a DUI following a Thanksgiving arrest. She was spotted asleep in the drivers seat of her car and observers notified the police. It was the second time she dealt with such an arrest following a 2022 incident in Georgia that was due to go to trial soon until it was recently delayed. Haddish appears to be headed in the direction of taking both cases to trial after pleading not guilty.

Despite the severity of the circumstances, Haddish has still been willing to make light of the situation throughout. Right after being released on bail from her most recent arrest she popped up at a comedy show. While there she was able to crack jokes about the situation, but she had even more in the tank. During a recent appearance at The Laugh Factory for their Christmas-themed show she brought up the quality of jails in Beverly Hills. She even had jokes about all the amenities available at the facility. Check out some pictures from the stand-up event below.

Tiffany Haddish Turns Her DUI Into Comedic Material

Following her two DUI arrests, plenty have expressed concern for Haddish. Despite her jokes, in the immediate aftermath of the second charges she promised she would "get help." There's even a chance she could face restrictions on her drug and alcohol use from court rulings resulting from the second DUI. Despite admitting that there's a problem, Haddish has denied rumors that she's "spiraling" following the second arrest.

Earlier this year, Tiffany Haddish had an awkward moment with Shakira at the VMAs. The moment went viral online which clearly didn't sit well with Haddish. She clapped back against blogs criticizing her and fans making posts about it online in the following weeks. She pulled out the "Do I know You?" against anonymous fans online trying to roast her. What do you think of Tiffany Haddish using her own DUI as inspiration for her stand-up comedy? Let us know in the comment section below.

