Tiffany Haddish Intends To "Get Help" After DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish says she wants to "get some help" following her latest DUI arrest. She reflected on the incident while speaking with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier. Prior to the arrest, Haddish shared a video of her listening to the yacht rock band Yächtley Crëw at the El Rey Theatre on Instagram. She says her Tesla parked itself in a spot blocking off a portion of the street when she fell asleep behind the wheel.

Speaking with ET, she affirmed, “this will never happen again.” She added, “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.” Haddish also reflected on her Thanksgiving, revealing that she spent the day feeding underprivileged people at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles before a set in honor of the holidays.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish DUI Arrest Marks Comedian's Second In Two Years

Tiffany Haddish Performs On Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Comedian Tiffany Haddish performs at Laugh Factory Hollywood's 43rd Thanksgiving Feast And Show at Laugh Factory on November 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

Haddish only spent a few hours in police custody as she was spotted doing another set the same night. “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in uniform. God answered my prayers,” she quipped on stage. “Because God believes in me.” She made a similar joke during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after another DUI arrest in January 2022. "I've been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform," Haddish joked on the show.

Tiffany Haddish's Last Post Before Her Arrest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

She added: "I wasn't expecting it. I was not expecting that at all. Now, I've got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better." Be on the lookout for further updates on Tiffany Haddish on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Celebrity Thanksgiving Meals: Tory Lanez, R. Kelly, And Suge Knight All Eat Pumpkin Pie In Prison

[Via]