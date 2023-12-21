Tiffany Haddish Denies "Spiraling" Following DUI Arrest

Last month, Tiffany Haddish was arrested and hit with her second DUI. The arrest reportedly took place after she fell asleep behind the wheel on her way home from a Thanksgiving celebration at the Laugh Factory. She has since appeared in court, pleading not guilty to her charges. Regardless, the incident has managed to spark quite a bit of chatter about the comedian, with some social media users speculating that she's on a downward spiral. According to her, however, that couldn't be further from the truth.

“I got nothing but love for all of you – even the people that think I’m spiraling out,” she told fans during an Instagram Live earlier this week. "Ain’t no spiral here, honey. Mm mm. Just some cleaning. God’s cleaning house and woke me up. It’s time to wake up! She woke! Woo, she woke! And it feels so good. And look. Look at that. New boundaries, new limits.”

Tiffany Haddish Has "New Boundaries" And "Limits"

“No longer helping those that don’t help themselves," she also added. "No more being nice. Mm mm. No more trying to help. Yes, the hair color’s for my grandmother. My grandma’s color was this. I’ma act like her. Don’t help nobody that don’t help themselves. And if you thought I was in jail, I’m not in jail. I’m in paradise on earth. Ain’t gon’ find me nowhere near you. Gon’ have to pay to be with me. Period. I’ma see y’all later. Deuces.”

She was first arrested for a DUI in January of 2022, when officers similarly found her asleep behind the wheel. Haddish previously spoke on her recent arrest, claiming that something like this will "never happen again." She also told supporters that she plans to get some "help" after the arrest to help her "learn balance and boundaries." What do you think of Tiffany Haddish's response to rumors that she's "spiraling" following her DUI arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

