Tiffany Haddish Pleads Not Guilty To Thanksgiving DUI Charge

Last month, fans were shocked by the news that Tiffany Haddish had been arrested and hit with a DUI charge just after Thanksgiving. The comedian was reportedly found asleep in her car which was parked and partially blocking the road. Thankfully nothing bad came out of the dangerous circumstances beyond her arrest. She seemed to take it pretty well and was even willing to crack jokes about the story just a few hours after it broke.

But now things could be getting more serious for Haddish as she's going to fight the charges in court. She appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom today and pleaded not guilty to the charges she's facing. This isn't the first time this situation has happened though. Last year she was similarly found sleeping in her car, this time in Georgia. She was hit with a DUI there as well which she also pleaded not guilty to. That trial was due to start last month but ended up being delayed until 2024. Check out all the details on Haddish's new arrest below.

Tiffany Haddish Enters Not Guilty Plea

Shortly after the news of her DUI was made public, a video of Haddish from earlier that same day began making the rounds online. In the video she's ranting about how an LA club denied her entry into the venue which when paired with the resulting arrest didn't look great for the comedian.

Since the incident Haddish has taken addressing her issues a bit more seriously. Shortly after her arrest she made a public promise that she would "get help" though didn't specify exactly what she meant. There's a chance that Haddish could face drug and alcohol restrictions as a result of her newest DUI charge. The charges also reportedly got some of Haddish's friends concerned over her wellbeing and her substance usage. What do you think of Tiffany Haddish pleading not guilty to her second DUI charge after being found sleeping in her car? Let us know in the comment section below.

