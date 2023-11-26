Tiffany Haddish DUI Arrest Addressed In Her New Set, Comedian Gets Ride Home From Venue

Tiffany Haddish did not directly address her DUI arrest in her new set. However, she certainly alluded to it. Appearing at The Laugh Factory in Long Beach, Haddish joked that her "prayers for a man in uniform" had "been answered". It's a line that Haddish has used previously, namely when addressing her 2022 DUI in Georgia on The Tonight Show. Regardless, Haddish appeared in good spirits as she performed her second set of the Thanksgiving Week festivities.

Furthermore, Haddish didn't drive herself home from Long Beach. Haddish was spotted laughing it up with a mystery man in sunglasses as she left the venue to head home. It's unclear if this was a friend or just an Uber driver. However, Haddish appeared to be having a good time. But it capped off a busy Friday which started with Haddish in a jail cell and ended with her hitting the stage like nothing had happened.

Video Emerges From Hours Before Haddish DUI Arrest

Meanwhile, fans have found a video posted by Haddish hours before her arrest. The video, posted to Haddish's Instagram, shows the comedian explaining why to her fans what is going on. "I'm in Inglewood trying to go to the Habesha party. Trying to get my East African on. I’ve been partying with the white people. Now I'm trying to party with my East Africans, and they won’t let me in the club." It's unclear why Haddish was being denied entry to the club. However, she was eventually let in. After gaining entry, Haddish immediately asks "where's the bar" before the video ends.

A few hours later, at around 5:45am on November 24, Haddish was arrested. Police had received reports of a car stopped in the middle of the road and someone "slumped" over the steering wheel. According to a report from TMZ, Haddish will appear in court on December 4. She faces charges of driving under the influence and making an improper stop on a roadway.

