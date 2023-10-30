Kodak Black Ask Tiffany Haddish If She Would Do An OnlyFans Video With Him

Kodak Black has had a lot of fans worried over the past couple of days. Overall, this is all because of his appearance on Drink Champs. During the interview, Kodak was speaking in a way that had people thinking he was on drugs. Moreover, his appearance also led to a sense that he was in very bad shape from addiction. It also didn't help that he was taking aim at the likes of 21 Savage in the interview. It led to even more speculation that he could very well be in a bad way.

However, this morning, Kodak Black was on Instagram Live where he tried to dispel that this was the case. Subsequently, he decided to have a little bit of fun. In the video down below, you can see that Tiffany Haddish joined his livestream. The comedian was getting ready and putting on makeup during the entire encounter. The two were cracking jokes and it seemed to be a good time. At one point, the rapper asked Haddish if she would be interested in making a video for OnlyFans with him.

Kodak Black Has No Shame

The implication here was pretty clear, although Haddish shut him down immediately. Overall, her reasoning was simple. She is "too old" and she has Blockbuster movies. Needless to say, you will not be getting OnlyFans content from Haddish, anytime soon. However, Haddish did suggest that the two do a song together. Haddish has been working on music as of late, and a Kodak feature would be huge for that side of her career. He seemed excited by the prospect as he told her that he would see Haddish in the studio.

At this stage, it remains to be seen when this collaboration will hit streaming services. It hasn't even been recorded yet, so it could take months. Let us know what you think of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

