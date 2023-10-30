Kodak Black Addresses Fans’ Concerns Over Health After “Drink Champs” Interview

Kodak Black has spoken out in an attempt to calm fans' nerves after many expressed concerns over his health following his recent Drink Champs appearance. During the interview, fans found Kodak's behavior confusing and much of what he said difficult to understand.

"Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see too because looks could be deceiving," Kodak said on Instagram Live. Despite the remarks, fans still aren't buying it. When The Shade Room shared the clip on Instagram, one user commented: "I know a junkie when I see one. You are one. That’s that." Another wrote: "He is an addict who is surrounded by enablers. The only thing that you shouldn’t believe, are the words coming out of his mouth. He is a clear addict in denial, and no one can save him but himself."

Kodak Black Performs At Rolling Loud

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Kodak Black performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 11, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

Among those to speak out in concern for Kodak was Ray J. Kodak wasn't happy with the inquiry, threatening the singer in response on Instagram Live. "Ray J your little ass is a b***h, homie" Kodak said, as caught by XXL. "I don't need your help, p***y-ass n***a. I'm straight. F**k wrong with you, homie. Beat your little ass. You had nothing to do with that Trump s***t. They be hating that p***y-ass n***a. You just want to go viral. You want to go viral on the street. Talking about you took me to Trump house. Who the f**k you is? Trump got me out of prison, homie. You think I need you to take me to Trump's [house]?" Check out Kodak's latest comments below.

Kodak Black Speaks Out Amid Health Worries

During the Drink Champs interview, Kodak discussed his support for Donald Trump, performed a freestyle, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kodak's health on HotNewHipHop.

