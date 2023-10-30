Kodak Black Admits He Doesn’t Like “No Flockin,” & Freestyles On “Drink Champs”

Kodak Black says that he doesn't like his hit single, "No Flockin," and that he originally just made the track to troll his friends. He reflected on the making of the song during a recent interview, as shared on Instagram by DJ Akademiks.

"'No Flockin,' to tell you the truth, I really don't like that song," Kodak admitted. "I really don't. I was really just saying anything because, you know, people was like smoking flocka at that time. So it was like I was making fun of like my homeboys who started smoking that, my uncle smoking that, lotta people smoking that. I was just clowning them. But it went viral."

Kodak Black Performs At ONE MusicFest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Some fans understood where he was coming from despite the popularity of the song. One commented: "Makes sense he made it as a joke type thing and it popped off beat was ill and flow was what really made it didn't even know flockin meant doin drugs." Another noted that Cardi B famously sampled the song on her own track, "Bodak Yellow." "That song made Cardi B whole career," one wrote. "He want y’all to compare this to the Drink Champs appearance," another fan wrote, referencing his recent interview on the podcast.

Kodak Black Admits He Doesn't Like "No Flockin'"

During that Drink Champs interview, Kodak sparked health concerns from fans due to his jumbled speech. “He needs help NOW!!!!!!! Omg this just broke my heart! How on earth can people be around him and watch him fall apart like this and not have him in rehab or something,” one fan online wrote. Others complained about N.O.R.E. even publishing the interview. Despite the worry, Kodak performed a freestyle during the interview at one point. Check out that freestyle as well as Kodak's comments on "No Flockin'" above.

