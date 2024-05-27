Kodak Black's Lawyer, Bradford Cohen, Divulges On Their Unique Relationship

Bradford Cohen says that he and Kodak Black's relationship is unlike any of his other clients. He explained that he's known the rapper since he was just a kid and how he's seen him grow over the years during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks. Cohen also revealed that the rapper does far more good behind the scenes than fans know about.

Cohen began by explaining that he and Kodak have a "different attorney-client relationship." "I've known him since he was a kid. I've mentored him. I've talked to him. I've walked him through different things. I just know how he thinks and I know what a good soul he is because I've seen him do things that he doesn't want me talking about, doesn't want me going to the press about, doesn't want me getting any fanfare about. That's why he's a different type of person. Generally, people do things like, 'Oh, I want to rehab my image.' He doesn't do that. He'll do things when he doesn't need to rehab his image."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during the 2023 One Music Festival at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

"So, it's a different type of relationship," Cohen concluded, explaining that he's always willing to show up for his clients no matter what time of day, but with the rapper, it's different. In Akademiks' comments section, fans weren't buying the praise. "He has done a horrible job of mentoring him," one joked. Another argued: "Some people like Kodak will never learn sadly, gotta have sum positive influence on the community."

Bradford Cohen Speaks On His Relationship With Kodak Black

Check out the full clip from the interview above. Cohen also recently made headlines for weighing in on the allegations surrounding Diddy. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bradford Cohen and Kodak Black on HotNewHipHop.

