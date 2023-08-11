Kodak Black Enjoys Italy Vacation While His Lawyer Goes To Court Hearing

Kodak Black is no stranger to legal trouble, and it seems like that experience has numbed him to the court setting. Moreover, his attorney Bradford Cohen recently attended a status hearing in on the Florida rapper’s drug case in Broward County according to a Local10.com report from Friday (August 11). While the court did not require Yak to attend physically, Cohen still let them know of his whereabouts during his time at the hearing. Apparently, Kodak was “enjoying himself” on a boat in Italy, specifically Capri. Considering how much this particular case has lasted, it’s understandable that he would want some space to breathe, as much as that process has been mostly his doing.

Furthermore, the hearing relates to a June arrest for failing to submit a drug test, which was part of his pretrial release terms. Authorities initially arrested Kodak Black back in July of 2022 for oxycodone trafficking, controlled substance possession, and expired driver’s license and tags. After this run-in, they released him on $75,000 bond, and officials issued a warrant for his arrest in February for failing to submit the drug test. Eventually they caught him in June for similar charges, and released him on $175,000 bond.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 21: American rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

In addition, the judge in this case allowed for the 26-year-old to spend 30 days in a rehab facility to work on his struggles. Even though Kodak Black is assumedly having a great time overseas, this comes shortly after many fans voiced concern for his health and sent him well-wishes following a scary scenario. The Pistolz & Pearlz MC was reportedly stretchered into a hospital, based on a video on social media that seems to depict him entering the premises. It seems like things got better quickly, so hopefully Kodak is enjoying the best health possible during his trip.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear exactly how much longer he will have to reckon with these legal roadblocks. Whether it’s release term renegotiations or actually following up on these, there will likely be more updates in this case soon. After all, one would think that he would go to court as a final goodbye if it was wrapping up soon. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kodak Black.

