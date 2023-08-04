Kodak Black Reportedly Checks Into Hospital On A Stretcher: Video

Kodak Black recently sparked a lot of concern from fans after a video surfaced of him allegedly checking into a hospital. Moreover, a clip that made the social media rounds recently shows what seems to be the Florida rapper being stretchered into a medical facility by an official. In it, Kodak has his arm over his eyes as he lays face up, suggesting that he could be nauseous or otherwise affected. In addition, he slightly raises his left leg, trying to get into the most comfortable pose possible. While we know no details as to why, or even whether the person in the video is really Yak, we hope that if this is the case, that he recover promptly and healthily.

Not only did fans send their well-wishes, but they also wondered what could’ve happened that put him in this state. Of course, one unfortunately important part of Kodak Black’s personal life came up, one that’s impacted his freedom and career quite heavily. In the past, he’s clashed with fans concerning his substance use, and this instance suggests to fans that they took a stronger toll on him than usual this time around. Regardless, it continues to be a tough and contentious battle for the 26-year-old in his life and artistic path.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Claims That Kodak Black Was In Protective Custody In Prison

Kodak Black Allegedly Stretchered Into Hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Jumper 🏀 (@nojumper)

However, at least from what we’ve seen in the headlines, a lot of that impact was legal. It didn’t concern his ailing health so much, at least on the surface. Obviously, that second aspect will follow any struggles with addiction. News-wise, though, there have been far more reports on how drug use landed him in hot water. For example, Kodak Black’s been in and out of court for failing to meet terms of bond regarding drug tests. As of writing this article, he figured that out already, but it doesn’t mean it couldn’t come up again.

Meanwhile, it’s entirely possible that all this speculation and context isn’t part of the story here. Still, a visit to the hospital is always worrisome, especially when you’re being stretchered in that state. With that in mind, we’ll keep you updated on his health, and express our hopeful wishes for a swift recovery. For more news and the latest updates on Kodak Black, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Kodak Black’s Rise From The Streets To Hip-Hop Stardom