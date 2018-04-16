check in
- MusicKodak Black Reportedly Checks Into Hospital On A Stretcher: VideoHere's hoping that Yak recovers well and gets back on his feet soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearDJ Drama's Stolen Chains Are Allegedly Getting Back To HimThe Philly DJ probably won't forget to check in next time he's in the 6ix.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCordae Discusses YBN Split: "Those Always Gonna Be My Brothers"Cordae opens up regarding his split from YBN.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Checks Into African Resort With Kim, The Kids, & Big SeanKanye West has retreated to Central Africa to clear his mind, hang with his family, and potentially record with Big Sean.By Devin Ch
- MusicDemi Lovato Is Reportedly Leaving The Hospital This WeekReports claim that some of her friends and team are threatening to cut her off if she doesn't check herself into rehab.By Aron A.
- MusicAdrien Broner Posts Up With Tekashi 6ix9ine's JewelerAdrien Broner tries to steal Tekashi's thunder.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Tells Adrien Broner To "Check In" When He Gets To NYCTekashi 6ix9ine and Adrien Broner's beef unravels.By Aron A.