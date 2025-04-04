Rich Homie Quan's Comments About Checking In With Big U Resurface Online

The Eugene "Big U" Henley RICO case is one of 2025's most explosive hip-hop news stories, as it represents a huge debate on street culture that rappers like Rich Homie Quan have addressed in the past. He appeared on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast in 2022 to speak on checking in with Big U. In the wake of the RICO indictment, fans brought these remarks back up as they resurfaced online, debating over whether or not the practice is necessary, harmful, or beneficial. The late Atlanta legend seemed to have a positive interpretation in his view.

"A city like L.A., that's one of the cities you got to be on point," Rich Homie Quan stated about checking in with Big U. "Especially with it being so political and the politics out there. First time I ever went to L.A. [...] They knew what time I landed, they knew what hotel I was at before I landed. 'Man, we got to go pull up on Big U.' [...] These n***as sitting here talking and having a conversation. [...] Checking in should be real. I kid you not... I ain't pay no money. All he wanted me to do was just take pictures with the football kids, and it be little s**t like that. [...] I ain't never had no problems."

When Is Big U's Trial?

From there, Rich Homie Quan spoke on how this process of checking in showed him the community and peace that was possible and spoke to how it expanded his connections and support system. However, other rappers like ScHoolboy Q have been much more critical of the practice. "Check in with somebody that's going to rob your stupid a**," he remarked on Drink Champs. "The guy that got beef with other hoods, you're checking in with that dude? Go to the hotel, get you something to eat, go back to the hotel, go have some fun where s**t is fun. Why do you want to go over there?"