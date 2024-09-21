Rich Homie Quan's Son Emotively Raps Along To His Music Onstage At Funeral

Rich Homie Quan received a touching tribute in Atlanta at a heartfelt funeral service on Tuesday (September 17) from his family, loved ones, friends, colleagues, and fans. It was a sad affair, but a heartening one nonetheless as those mourning his loss could find some closure and celebrate his life. One particular example came when the rapper's son rapped along to his father's track "Milk Marie" with Rich Gang, which was a passionate display. Other MCs like Killer Mike were also in attendance, and offered some parting words for Quan at the large ceremony spearheaded by the late artist's father Corey Lamar.
Furthermore, this wasn't the only way in which the city of Atlanta paid tribute to their hometown star. The city also declared September 17 as Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day to commemorate his life and the funeral service held at World Changers Church International in South Fulton. This also comes amid the release of his posthumous track "Song Cry," a more emotive and reflective cut than what many fans had heard from him in the past.
Rich Homie Quan's Son's Performance
Other than Rich Homie Quan's son, many other of his loved ones paid tribute to him, including his partner Amber Williams. "This has to be the toughest thing I’ve ever endured," she captioned an Instagram post with various photos. "Don’t even know how to gather my words. When I met you I had no idea how our life was gonna change for the good. You got locked up & that time apart brought us closer. Fast forward, on the rise of your career I knew what I signed up for. No one could tell me anything about you, I wasn’t going for it. Support is an understatement!
"You worked your a** off & I finally convinced you that we need to start vacationing in which we did," she added concerning Rich Homie Quan. "Always made sure you be an active father to all your kids. I couldn’t treat you like an artist because you’re still human. My 1st love & my last. I can’t question God but I can call on him just like I could call on you. You had so much more to do but it’s on us to keep your name alive. I’m hurt, devastated, numb, angry, disappointed, just flat out numb. I do know one thing for certain is that I gave you your flowers while you were here with us & I did my part!"
Rest In Peace Rich Homie Quan.