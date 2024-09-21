Rich Homie Quan's Son Emotively Raps Along To His Music Onstage At Funeral

Rich Homie Quan's son's passion was palpable.

Rich Homie Quan received a touching tribute in Atlanta at a heartfelt funeral service on Tuesday (September 17) from his family, loved ones, friends, colleagues, and fans. It was a sad affair, but a heartening one nonetheless as those mourning his loss could find some closure and celebrate his life. One particular example came when the rapper's son rapped along to his father's track "Milk Marie" with Rich Gang, which was a passionate display. Other MCs like Killer Mike were also in attendance, and offered some parting words for Quan at the large ceremony spearheaded by the late artist's father Corey Lamar.

Furthermore, this wasn't the only way in which the city of Atlanta paid tribute to their hometown star. The city also declared September 17 as Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day to commemorate his life and the funeral service held at World Changers Church International in South Fulton. This also comes amid the release of his posthumous track "Song Cry," a more emotive and reflective cut than what many fans had heard from him in the past.

Rich Homie Quan's Son's Performance

Other than Rich Homie Quan's son, many other of his loved ones paid tribute to him, including his partner Amber Williams. "This has to be the toughest thing I’ve ever endured," she captioned an Instagram post with various photos. "Don’t even know how to gather my words. When I met you I had no idea how our life was gonna change for the good. You got locked up & that time apart brought us closer. Fast forward, on the rise of your career I knew what I signed up for. No one could tell me anything about you, I wasn’t going for it. Support is an understatement!