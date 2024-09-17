Rich Homie Quan's Funeral Was Emotional Yet Uplifting As Evidenced By Newly-Surfaced Images

The family of the celebrated ATL rapper live streamed the event as well.

Rich Homie Quan, one the stalwarts of the Atlanta rap scene in the 2010s, had his funeral service today. Overall, it's still incredibly hard to stomach this one, as he was just 34-years-young. But the loved ones of the fan-favorite MC made sure to keep everyone in high spirits. Last week, the father, Corey Lamar, was originally planning on it being a private and quick ceremony. But after wrestling with it a little longer, he decided to give his fans a chance to be a part of this saddening yet beautiful day.

According to The Shade Room, the funeral was available to watch online via the rapper's website. Rich Homie Quan's service was held at the World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia. For in-person attendees, you were able to go to the viewing and there were multiple time slots available between 7-10 a.m. As you can see below, it was a grand, beautiful, and celebratory event.

Rich Homie Quan Also Receives His Own Day In Two Cities

Several portraits of Rich Homie Quan were scattered throughout the church, as well stunning arrangements of candles and flowers. Additionally, you can hear that the music was also meant to come across as uplifting as possible as they lowered the lid onto to the top of the elegant casket. Also, to further cement his legacy within the state of Atlanta, RHQ was granted his own days in Atlanta, and South Fulton. The internet is still in disbelief, but they were also happy to see that he was sent off in proper fashion. Offset even expressed his emotion in the comments, saying, "Damn s*** crazy smh". Our prayers and condolences continue to go out to the family of Rich Homie Quan.