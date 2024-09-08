Rich Homie Quan's Dad Recalls One Of His Last Conversations With The Late Rapper

Rich Homie Quan's father has spoken out.

Rich Homie Quan's father, Corey Lamar, has addressed his son's death on social media, after he passed away, earlier this week at the age of 34. He said he is in “unbearable pain” after the tragedy and described himself as feeling like he'd been "crushed to a million pieces." In another post the following day, he also recalled a conversation they had about spending time together while Quan was in Miami for an upcoming show. "I booked my flight, booked us a nice mansion to stay in not knowing my son wouldn’t be here to go with me. Moral of the tomorrow’s not promised. Enjoy life and make memories with your love ones!!!” he wrote.

When The Shade Room shared the posts on Instagram, fans showed love for their apparent bond in the comments section. "Man they had the coolest father and son relationship I’ve seen," one user remarked. "They were best friends. Quan didn’t make a financial decision or business move without his daddy approval. They were so close. This shatters me." Another wrote: "That man didn’t play about his daddy and his daddy didn’t play about him."

Rich Homie Quan Performs In Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 01: Rich Homie Quan performs onstage at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on September 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Lamar isn't the only person in Quan's life to react to the news on social media. His girlfriend, Amber Williams, who found his body at their home in Atlanta, also shared a statement on Saturday. "This pain is unbearable," Williams wrote. "The love you all have shown is an over flow. I truly appreciate everyone who's reached out. I'm traumatized from a moment that'll forever be in my head. I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was ALWAYS shown, I had nothing to hide. Please respect me and the family at this time. Our house is no longer a home. I'm completely heartbroken 15 years gone. I'll never be the same. This is a complete nightmare. We never could let go, but you didn't have to leave me like this. #Numb."

Corey Lamar Speaks On His Son's Death