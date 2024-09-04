Rich Homie Quan Calls Lil Woody A Liar When Asked About Infamous Barbershop Shooting

Rich Homie Quan seems sick of Woody.

Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug used to be the best of friends back in the day. Overall, the two had some incredible collaborations, and fans were consistently tuning in to what they had to offer. Unfortunately, they eventually had a bit of a falling out. This subsequently left fans disappointed all while wondering what could have been. Meanwhile, Rich Homie Quan has been implicated in the YSL Rico trial, and at one point, was even on the witness list.

Yesterday, Rich Homie Quan was brought up in court. In fact, this led to a hilarious moment in which the prosecution asked Lil Woody a question about RHQ, which subsequently led to him repeating that question in Thug's direction. Thugger couldn't help but laugh and his lawyer Brian Steele also let out a hearty chuckle. Meanwhile, Akademiks posted an interview in which RHQ was asked about Woody's alleged involvement in an Atlanta barbershop shooting that injured his father. The incident was even rapped about on the song "Daddy."

Rich Homie Quan Speaks His Peace

As you can see in the clip above, Rich Homie Quan seemed pretty annoyed by the question. While he didn't want to get into the nitty-gritty details, he claimed that Woody is a liar and is stretching the truth. Quan believes the YSL witness is exaggerating what went down and that the barbershop wasn't even in operation when the shooting occurred. Today, the YSL Rico trial will continue. Lil Woody has been on the stand for weeks, and not much progress has been made, if any at all.

Let us know how you feel about these comments from RHQ, down below. Have you been keeping up to the date on the YSL Rico trial? If so, how do you feel about the recent comments made by the likes of Lil Woody in court?