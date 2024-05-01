Lil Wayne Might Have To Testify In Young Thug's YSL RICO Trial

Judge Ural Glanville denied Fulton County prosecutors' attempt to introduce clips of Lil Wayne talking about Young Thug as evidence in the YSL RICO trial on Wednesday, explaining that they won't be allowed unless the rapper testifies. The state previously removed Wayne from its lengthy witness list, last month.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love argued the video show an argument Wayne had with Thug before a 2015 shooting involving his tour bus. “It seems like you all are trying really hard not to call [Lil Wayne] and that’s your choice,” Glanville told Love, as noted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Jozsef Papp. “If you don’t call him, my ruling will stand on these particular exhibits that you are trying to introduce.”

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Lil Wayne (C) arrives in court for weapon charges at the New York. State Supreme Court on December 15, 2009, in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Getty Images)

Wayne isn't the only rapper the state has considered having testify during the trial. During the last update to the witness list, Birdman, Rich Homie Quan, and YFN Lucci all still remained as possible witnesses the state could call to the courthouse. Gunna is one artist who fans suspected the state would call after he took a plea deal in 2022, but he's been adamant that he won't speak against his YSL partner in the case. “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he said at the time of his prison release.

Thug has been on trial since November 2023 following his initial arrest over a year prior. Check out his latest appearance in court in full in the video above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug's YSL trial on HotNewHipHop.

