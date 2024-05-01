Lil Wayne Might Have To Testify In Young Thug's YSL RICO Trial

BYCole Blake485 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Miami Heat v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 12: Rapper Lil Wayne sits courtside during halftime as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Miami Heat in Game One of the 2012 NBA Finals at Chesapeake Energy Arena on June 12, 2012 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The state is hoping to avoid having to call Li Wayne to the stand.

Judge Ural Glanville denied Fulton County prosecutors' attempt to introduce clips of Lil Wayne talking about Young Thug as evidence in the YSL RICO trial on Wednesday, explaining that they won't be allowed unless the rapper testifies. The state previously removed Wayne from its lengthy witness list, last month.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love argued the video show an argument Wayne had with Thug before a 2015 shooting involving his tour bus. “It seems like you all are trying really hard not to call [Lil Wayne] and that’s your choice,” Glanville told Love, as noted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Jozsef Papp. “If you don’t call him, my ruling will stand on these particular exhibits that you are trying to introduce.”

Read More: Young Thug Trial: Lil Wayne No Longer On Witness List, Birdman, Rich Homie Quan, & YFN Lucci Remain

Lil Wayne Appears In Court For Weapons Charges In 2009

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Lil Wayne (C) arrives in court for weapon charges at the New York. State Supreme Court on December 15, 2009, in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Getty Images)

Wayne isn't the only rapper the state has considered having testify during the trial. During the last update to the witness list, Birdman, Rich Homie Quan, and YFN Lucci all still remained as possible witnesses the state could call to the courthouse. Gunna is one artist who fans suspected the state would call after he took a plea deal in 2022, but he's been adamant that he won't speak against his YSL partner in the case. “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he said at the time of his prison release.

Young Thug Appears In Court For YSL Trial

Thug has been on trial since November 2023 following his initial arrest over a year prior. Check out his latest appearance in court in full in the video above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug's YSL trial on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: State Confirms Whether Or Not Gunna Will Be A Witness

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.