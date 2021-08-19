testify
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Might Testify Against Cesar Pina In Real Estate Fraud Case: ReportPina had previously denied the media personality's involvement in the various lawsuits brought against them for malpractice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePras Testifies In His Own Federal TrialPras took the stand in his own federal trial on Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLeonardo DiCaprio Testifies Against Pras MichelThe acclaimed actor detailed his relationship with Jho Low, a Malaysian businessman who the Fugees member stands accused of embezzling money with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTroy Ave Seemingly Compares Himself To Jay-Z Testifying In CourtThe New York rapper also posted a lengthy message concerning his testimony in a murder trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTroy Ave & Taxstone Beef Over Testifying In TrialTheir beef started when the former podcaster seemed to call Ave a "bozo" on Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeDetective Testifies In XXXTentacion TrialA detective who investigated XXXTentacion's murder has testified in court.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTory Lanez Reportedly Feels Regret For Not Testifying In Megan Thee Stallion TrialTory recently let go of his lawyer from the trial, George Mgdesyan.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAlleged XXXTENTACION Murderer Says Drake Needs To Testify In TrialThe attorneys are also demanding that DJ Akademiks testify.By Isaac Fontes
- CrimeR. Kelly Informs Judge He Won't Testify In Child Pornography Case: ReportR. Kelly refuses to take the stand. By Aron A.
- CrimeLondon On Da Track's Mom Testifies That R. Kelly Once Threatened HerLondon On Da Track's mom says that R. Kelly once threatened her, during her testimony at the singer's trial.By Cole Blake
- MusicFormer R. Kelly Employee Claims He Made Girlfriends "Who Twerked For Cake" FightEx-employee Suzette Mayweather testifies that R. Kelly once forced his girlfriends to fight each other after "twerking for cake" at his birthday party in 2016.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeDespite Threats, Azriel Clary, R. Kelly's Former Girlfriend, Plans To Testify In CourtDespite scare tactics, the aspiring singer vows to testify against R. Kelly in his federal sex crimes case. By Kyesha Jennings
- CrimeWoman Testifies At R. Kelly's Trial & Claims He Sexually Abused Her 12 Years AgoJerhonda Johnson Pace testified on Wednesday that she and R. Kelly had a six-month sexual relationship when she was 16 years old.By Joshua Robinson