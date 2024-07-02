Roger Bonds Affirms That He Would Testify Against Diddy If The Court Summons Him

Roger Bonds stressed the importance of fighting against the injustices allegedly propagated by Diddy, especially against women.

Diddy's situation seemingly grows worse by the day, and new remarks from Roger Bonds indicate that he could contribute to his process of accountability if his accused crimes of sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking are all true. Moreover, Sean Combs' former bodyguard spoke to DJ Vlad on VladTV about how he would testify against the Bad Boy mogul if the court subpoenas him. Vlad clarified that cooperation isn't mandatory, but Bonds feels morally obliged to stand up against injustice and in defense of the women that his former employer has allegedly and, in the case of Cassie, definitely mistreated.

Furthermore, Roger Bonds expressed that he doesn't care about folks calling him a "snitch" because his priorities now favor his family's well-being and that of others instead of street codes. Vlad gave him his due respect for his efforts and principles, and he emphasized the crucial need to promote change against abhorrent and criminal behaviors and systems. In addition, Bonds had previously spoken about reaching out to one of Kim Porter's friends about Diddy after her death. While he has his doubts, he believes that Combs truly loved her despite his alleged conflicts with her in their relationship.

Roger Bonds On Testifying Against Diddy

Meanwhile, this promise from Roger Bonds comes as Diddy tries to distract himself from everything that's going on. Photographers recently spotted him white water rafting in Wyoming with some friends, and it became one of the few public sightings he faced since this whole scandal blew up. As such, we don't really know that much about the situation or about what this movement looks like amid various accusations and lawsuits. But one thing's for sure: each and every pop-out brings us one step closer to seeing how this will all end.