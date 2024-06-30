Diddy's Twin Daughters Attend BET Experience

HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 15: (L-R) Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Star Combs attend the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
The Combs twins rocked matching outfits to the event.

Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, both attended the BET Experience in matching outfits over the weekend. In a viral clip going around social media, the two can be seen standing front row rocking the same black and red cropped shirt, black hat, and necklace. When they catch the camera on them, they both throw up a peace sign with matching nails as well.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the video on Instagram, fans celebrated the two but also questioned their father. "This is no shade just in general question……. At what age do twins stop matching & get into their own individuality?" one user asked. Another added: "Let's keep it cute when it comes to these children what their father did has nothing to do with them." One more fan commented: "They’re such cutie pies. I’ve always loved that about them. They aged appropriately, as normal teens should. They look their age."

Diddy Poses With The Twins At The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs, Diddy, D'Lila Combs, and Justin Dior Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

At the event, several top artists performed including Cardi B, Gunna, Sexyy Red, and more. Cardi once again sparked pregnancy rumors among her fans after holding her stomach while performing "Bodak Yellow." Similar rumors already were spreading after her oversized outfit choice for the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Fans were also obsessing over her performance looking for clues regarding her highly-anticipated sophomore album.

The Combs Twins Attend BET Experience

Check out the Combs twins' appearance at the BET Experience above. Last week, the Bad Boy mogul made headlines as the city of Miami revoked the recognition of "Diddy Day" amid numerous sexual misconduct and sexual assault lawsuits against him. He's vehemently denied all of the claims over the last several months. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and the Combs family on HotNewHipHop.

