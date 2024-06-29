Cardi B Fires Up Pregnancy Rumors Thanks To Her BET Experience Show Outfit

BYGabriel Bras Nevares3.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: (Editorial Use Only) Cardi B performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)
Cardi B also blasted her production team for this show, resulting in some nasty spats online with a particular Twitter account.

Pregnancy rumors have recently spiked when it comes to Cardi B, namely due to her outfit choices at some recent public events. Moreover, if she wanted to avoid this for the time being, then her performance at BET's Experience concert series last night (Friday, June 28) certainly didn't help her in this goal. Specifically, fans in the replies of the first tweet down below -– and all over Twitter, for that matter -– think that the Bronx femcee's use of a large jersey suggests that she could be hiding a baby bump. Of course, this is all just speculative at press time, but it's still a curious possibility to consider.

Furthermore, fans also looked for clues about her new album during this performance while she blasted her production team onstage for being unprepared. "Girl shut up," Cardi B responded to a user who blasted her for humiliating her team in front of the crowd. "When you do a show you don’t pay after you pay before.. I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day that money is not returnable… don’t half a** my show because you comfortable when I definitely don’t half a** when it comes to paying.. don’t tell me how to talk to anybody when you the same h*e talkin bout my kids and other deceased parents for no reason."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Attempts To Reassert Her "Number 1" Status Following Cardi B's Inspiration Award

Cardi B's Outfit At BET Experience Show

This nasty social media exchange continued, and after Cardi B seemingly blocked the account, it seems like it wrapped up quick. Back to these pregnancy rumors, though: this is particularly of note because of her turbulent relationship with Offset as of late. While they've always had bumps in the road and made up, things are pretty unclear at press time as to their relationship status. Perhaps this will be their next moment of full-blown familial and romantic reconciliation.

Fans Speculate On Pregnancy Rumors

Nevertheless, we can't speculate too much on Cardi B pregnancy rumors before hitting a wall. We'll see whether a new album rollout also pairs with another baby on the way. In the meantime, fans will have to dig elsewhere for updates on either. Just be careful of which jerseys you deem big enough to hide a baby bump.

Read More: Cardi B Affiliate Star Brim Delays Prison Surrender Due To Family Matters

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
BET Experience 2024GossipCardi B Fans Look For New Album Clues In Her BET Experience Performance379
GRAMMY House x A Celebration of Women In The MixGossipCardi B Threatens To Sue BIA Over Diss Track: Fans React To "SUE MEEE?"17.4K
2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out With Host Cardi BGossipCardi B's Princess Diana Tribute Has Fans Theorizing About Her Next Album3.7K
TikTok In The MixGossipCardi B Gets Fans Riled Up Over New Single, "Like What (Freestyle)": See Reactions3.0K