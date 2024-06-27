Cardi B Affiliate Star Brim Delays Prison Surrender Due To Family Matters

Cardi B Hosts The Stafford Room
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 23: Cardi B attends Cardi B Hosts The Stafford Room on December 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Star Brim, who is one of Cardi B's best friends, got the judge to delay her jail time in order to spend more time with her son.

Cardi B's friend Star Brim was unfortunately convicted and sentenced to jail time over RICO charges back in March due to her involvement with the 5-9 Brims gang. However, according to AllHipHop, she secured a small legal win recently, as on Wednesday (June 26), she reportedly secured a delay in her prison surrender. Moreover, Judge George B. Daniels had initially set Star's surrender date as July 1 for her to begin her one year and one day jail sentence. This past Wednesday, her lawyer requested to delay the date until her son starts school, so she can take him to his first day of kindergarten.

Furthermore, while Star Brim is in prison, her sister will take care of the boy. "We respectfully request that she remain at liberty until September 16, 2024 to allow her son to adjust to his new surroundings and the beginning of school," Star's attorney expressed. Judge Daniels accepted this change, and her prison surrender to an institution that the Bureau of Prisons will determine will now occur on September 20 of this year, according to the new schedule. This RICO case also arrested 17 other alleged gang members, and prosecutors claimed that Star acted as their "godmother."

Star Brim & Cardi B At A Missy Elliott After Party

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 26: Star Brim and Cardi B attend MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate the Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her after-party celebration on August 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images)

After Star Brim's prison time, the court ordered her to three years of supervised release and subjected her to terms barring recursions to gang activity. "One thing I'm not going to do is let anybody on this internet, or anybody in real life, make me feel bad for getting less time while standing ten toes," she expressed on social media concerning her case. "Nobody's going to ever make me feel bad about something like that. Ever. Like, I'm never going to feel bad about that."

In addition, Star Brim blasted people who "want [her] to go to jail so bad" and thanked her friend Cardi B for her assistance in the case. "Shoutout to my lawyer. And also shoutout to my friend that paid for my $350K for that lawyer... Yeah, I had a paid lawyer. Thank you to my friend, thank you Cardi. Shoutout to you, you feel me, shoutout to a real one."

