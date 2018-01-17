surrender
- MusicKodak Black Reportedly Surrenders To Authorities Over Arrest WarrantThe Florida rapper apparently turned himself in to authorities for failing to submit a drug test.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipPooh Shiesty Surrenders To Cops Over Alleged Connection To Miami Shooting: ReportPooh Shiesty has reportedly surrendered to authorities over his alleged role in a shooting in Miami.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeG Herbo Turns Himself In On Fraud Charges: ReportG Herbo has reportedly surrendered to authorities with regards to his federal fraud case.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeCasanova Surrenders To Feds: ReportCasanova has reportedly surrendered to authorities with regards to his racketeering and gun charges.By Alex Zidel
- Crime40 Glocc Surrenders In Prostitution Case 3 Years After Arrest40 Glocc will spend one year in county jail after pleading guilty for his connection to a prostitution ring.By Lynn S.
- SportsNBA To Help DeMarcus Cousins Surrender In Domestic Violence Case: DetailsCousins allegedly threatened to kills his baby mama.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk Asks To Be Released From JailLil Durk promises that he will cooperate if he gets to leave jail.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Concert In Germany Canceled In Wake Of Sexual Abuse ChargesR. Kelly also had to hand over his passport, so, that plays a factor.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Bail Is Set At $1 MillionR. Kelly's personal finances are reportedly a mess.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Turns Himself Into Chicago PoliceR. Kelly has turned himself into the police following his sexual abuse charges. By Kevin Goddard
- Music21 Savage Turns Himself In On Felony Theft Charges21 Savage surrenders for a charge unrelated to his ICE arrest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Ex-Manager Surrenders To Authorities Over "Murder Threats"R. Kelly's ex-manager was granted bond upon his surrender in Georgia.By Devin Ch
- MusicCasanova Reportedly Turns Himself In, Charged With Felony RobberyCasanova has been reportedly hit with a robbery charge. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCasanova To Turn Himself In On Wednesday After Alleged Diner Assault: ReportCasanova will reportedly surrender to cops tomorrow over the alleged assault of a woman at a diner this past weekend.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Name-Drop Delayed Jail Time For City Girls' Rapper J.T.: ReportDrake's name has blessed the rising rapper with a grace period, allowing her to attend the BET Awards.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Turns Himself In & Is Charged With Rape, Bail Set At $10 MillionHarvey Weinstein finally surrenders to the police. He’s been charged with rape against two women. By Safra D
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Will Reportedly Be Charged With Sex Crime Upon SurrenderingHarvey Weinstein plans to turn himself in tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuelz Santana Will Turn Himself In For Airport Gun Incident: ReportJuelz Santana will reportedly turn himself in to authorities following gun incident at Newark Airport.By Devin Ch
- MusicJudge Orders Birdman To Cough Up Keys To $12M Miami MansionBirdman is being forced to give up his sick Miami digs. By Matt F