Cardi B Gets Emotional As Star Brim Begins Prison Sentence: "This Is A Reset"

Cardi B's close friend Star Brim went to prison this morning.

In March of this year, Cardi B's close friend Star Brim was sentenced to time behind bars after pleading guilty to RICO charges. According to AllHipHop, her surrender date was previously July 1. In June, however, Judge George B. Daniels approved her request to delay her surrender. Reportedly, she wanted to be able to take her son to his first day of kindergarten.

Today, the time finally came for Star Brim to turn herself in. She'll serve a sentence of one year and one day. She celebrated her final night of freedom for the foreseeable future alongside the "Enough" rapper, who went live on Instagram with some words of encouragement. Cardi referred to prison as “big girl school,” as Star Brim's kids were nearby.

Cardi B & Star Brim Celebrate Latter's Last Night Of Freedom For The Next Year

Naturi Naughton, Regina King, Cardi B and Star Brim attend MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate the Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her after-party celebration on August 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

“This is a reset,” she began. “‘Cuz when she graduate from big girl school, it’s going to be a whole brand new everything.” Cardi continued, praising Star Brim for how much she's grown and evolved in recent years. “It’s like we have grown up,” she explained. “You have became such a different person, and it’s just like, I really want people to hear her story and it’s so inspirational…”  At this point, she became emotional, telling her friend to “cut the camera.”

Star Brim proceeded to commend Cardi for her loyalty amid this process. “Cardi is never there for me when I want her,” she said. “But every single time I need this little b*tch, she’s there.” Cardi then promised to challenge herself in solidarity with Star Brim. "If she going to be uncomfortable, I’mma put myself in situations where I’m uncomfortable,” she vowed. What do you think of Cardi B's emotional message for Star Brim before her scheduled surrender? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

