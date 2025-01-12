Cardi B Blasts Correctional Facility For Allegedly Mistreating Star Brim

Cardi B is sticking up for her friend, Star Brim.

In March of 2024, Cardi B's close friend Star Brim was sentenced to time behind bars for RICO charges. She turned herself in that September to begin her sentence of one year and one day. Reportedly, her initial surrender date was July 1, but the judge approved her request to delay her surrender so she could take her son to his first day of Kindergarten.

She celebrated what would be her final night of freedom for some time alongside Cardi. She even got a pep talk about her prison stay. “This is a reset,” the femcee explained. “Cuz when she graduate from big girl school, it’s going to be a whole brand new everything.” She continued, praising her friend for how much she's evolved.

Cardi B Accuses Hazelton Correctional Facility Of Messing With Star Brim's Mail & More

“It’s like we have grown up,” she said. “You have became such a different person, and it’s just like, I really want people to hear her story and it’s so inspirational…” Cardi became emotional at this point, telling Star to turn the camera off. Unfortunately, it looks like Star Brim's stay hasn't been all that easy, at least according to Cardi. Recently, she took to her Instagram Story to accuse the Hazelton Correctional Facility of mistreating Star Brim.

She called for an investigation into the facility, alleging that it's keeping inmates in freezing temperatures and that her friend hasn't been receiving her mail. "They been playing with my friend star mail, which right there is a federal offense she hasn’t gotten mail since nov which makes no sense,” she alleged. "They don’t be having heat in the rooms for the inmates, and it’s below 0 degrees." Cardi continued, alleging that Star Brim has also been ignored despite repeatedly reaching out to administrators about both her misplaced mail and living conditions.