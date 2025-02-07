Cardi B & Star Brim’s Alleged Associates Arrested In “59 Brims” Gang Takedown

BY Caroline Fisher 898 Views
Syndication: DesMoines
Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fourteen alleged members of the 5’9 Brims and the Bloodhound Brims were indicted in Brooklyn this week.

Cardi B has dealt with no shortage of drama in recent months. Currently, she's going through a divorce with the father of her children, Offset. Amid this, the two of them have traded countless insults online, gone on explosive rants about each other, and more. She's also recently been hit with a great deal of backlash for working with Pardison Fontaine on a new song, "Toot It Up." Fontaine is Megan Thee Stallion's ex, meaning her fans were immediately up in arms.

Now, AllHipHop reports that fourteen alleged members of the Blood sets 5’9 Brims and the Bloodhound Brims were indicted this week in Brooklyn. The 5’9 Brims are allegedly linked to both Cardi B and her close friend Star Brim. Authorities accuse the groups of being responsible for 19 shootings dating back to February 2021. Allegedly, this violence also escalated after Bloodhound Brim member Davonte Lewis was killed that April.

Star Brim's RICO Case
Missy Elliot VMA's After Party
Star Brim and Cardi B attend MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate the Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her after-party celebration on August 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

“Gun violence hit a record low last year because of strategic enforcement and gang takedowns like today’s, which removed 14 alleged shooters responsible for a staggering level of violence in Coney Island and Sheepshead Bay,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said of the indictment. Star Brim previously pleaded guilty for federal racketeering conspiracy. This was for her alleged role in the 2018 attack of two bartenders.

She's been described as the 5-9 Brims’ “Godmother,” and was given a one-year prison sentence, which began in September. Cardi has since come to her defense, accusing the Hazelton Correctional Facility of mistreating her. "They been playing with my friend star mail, which right there is a federal offense she hasn’t gotten mail since nov which makes no sense,” she alleged on her Instagram Story last month. "They don’t be having heat in the rooms for the inmates, and it’s below 0 degrees."

