Cardi B & Star Brim’s Alleged Associates Arrested In “59 Brims” Gang Takedown

Cardi B has dealt with no shortage of drama in recent months. Currently, she's going through a divorce with the father of her children, Offset. Amid this, the two of them have traded countless insults online, gone on explosive rants about each other, and more. She's also recently been hit with a great deal of backlash for working with Pardison Fontaine on a new song, "Toot It Up." Fontaine is Megan Thee Stallion's ex, meaning her fans were immediately up in arms.

Now, AllHipHop reports that fourteen alleged members of the Blood sets 5’9 Brims and the Bloodhound Brims were indicted this week in Brooklyn. The 5’9 Brims are allegedly linked to both Cardi B and her close friend Star Brim. Authorities accuse the groups of being responsible for 19 shootings dating back to February 2021. Allegedly, this violence also escalated after Bloodhound Brim member Davonte Lewis was killed that April.

Star Brim's RICO Case

Star Brim and Cardi B attend MTV VMAs, Pepsi & Monami Entertainment celebrate the Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott at her after-party celebration on August 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

“Gun violence hit a record low last year because of strategic enforcement and gang takedowns like today’s, which removed 14 alleged shooters responsible for a staggering level of violence in Coney Island and Sheepshead Bay,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said of the indictment. Star Brim previously pleaded guilty for federal racketeering conspiracy. This was for her alleged role in the 2018 attack of two bartenders.