Offset Accused Of Using Nicki Minaj’s Go-To Meme To Spite Cardi B

BY Caroline Fisher 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Is Offset throwing shade?

It's no secret that Cardi B and her ex Offset haven't exactly been getting along lately. After deciding to go their separate ways last year, they've gone through plenty of ups and downs. Last month, for example, Cardi hopped online to accuse both Offset and his mother of stealing from her. "I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, right under my nose," she alleged, according to Billboard. "Where are the Christmas gifts at?" She also urged the former Migos member to sign the divorce papers once and for all.

Offset has kept fairly quiet amid all of this. Earlier this week, however, fans speculate that he shaded his ex on X. He shared an explicit meme featuring Chucky from Child’s Play engaging in a sex act with a female character from the franchise. Many social media users were quick to point out that Cardi B's longtime rival Nicki Minaj frequently uses Chucky memes. She even seems to have used them in the past to make fun of Cardi herself.

Read More: Offset Looks Ready For A “New Chapter” After Cardi B Robbery Allegations

Offset Posts Explicit Chucky Meme Amid Issues With Cardi B
Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out
Offset and Cardi B attend Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Now, fans are accusing Offset of emulating Nicki simply to spite Cardi. This is unconfirmed, but regardless, they're not happy. “Taunting your wife using a tactic from her nemesis is…… wow,” one writes. “As soon as nicki use chucky here yall go. WOW its shocking to see how much nicki lives in yalls head,” another claims. “Like she really is you and your entire ex families life you should be so embarrassed.” 

At the time of writing, Cardi has yet to address the seemingly shady tweet. She did address another rumor that's been circulating online recently, however. Her outfit choice for a shopping trip to Benny The Jeweler this week led some to speculate that she's pregnant again. When asked if this is true by one fan directly, she told them "not yet."

Read More: Cardi B Explains Why She Blasted Offset & His Mother For Allegedly Robbing Her

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald &amp; Craig Kallman - Arrivals Relationships Cardi B & Offset Have Been On & Off For Some Time: Report 1491
BET Experience Presents Cardi B, Gunna, Davido, Sexyy Red &amp; Jordan Ward Relationships Cardi B Says She's Done Living In Atlanta Amid Offset Drama 3.9K
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 Pop Culture Cardi B Spoils Offset For Father's Day 35.5K
Missy Elliot VMA's After Party Music Cardi B Comes Up In Star Brim's Gang Trial For Racketeering 4.0K