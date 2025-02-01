Offset Accused Of Using Nicki Minaj’s Go-To Meme To Spite Cardi B

It's no secret that Cardi B and her ex Offset haven't exactly been getting along lately. After deciding to go their separate ways last year, they've gone through plenty of ups and downs. Last month, for example, Cardi hopped online to accuse both Offset and his mother of stealing from her. "I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, right under my nose," she alleged, according to Billboard. "Where are the Christmas gifts at?" She also urged the former Migos member to sign the divorce papers once and for all.

Offset has kept fairly quiet amid all of this. Earlier this week, however, fans speculate that he shaded his ex on X. He shared an explicit meme featuring Chucky from Child’s Play engaging in a sex act with a female character from the franchise. Many social media users were quick to point out that Cardi B's longtime rival Nicki Minaj frequently uses Chucky memes. She even seems to have used them in the past to make fun of Cardi herself.

Offset Posts Explicit Chucky Meme Amid Issues With Cardi B

Offset and Cardi B attend Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Now, fans are accusing Offset of emulating Nicki simply to spite Cardi. This is unconfirmed, but regardless, they're not happy. “Taunting your wife using a tactic from her nemesis is…… wow,” one writes. “As soon as nicki use chucky here yall go. WOW its shocking to see how much nicki lives in yalls head,” another claims. “Like she really is you and your entire ex families life you should be so embarrassed.”