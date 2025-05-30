Cardi B and Offset have dealt with no shortage of drama in recent months. Last summer, they filed for divorce after several years together and amid the femcee's pregnancy with their third child. They've since taken part in several vicious back-and-forths online, trading a slew of insults and accusations.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former Migos member requested spousal support from Cardi, though it's unclear exactly how much. She appeared to react to the news on X, suggesting that she feels some type of way about the request.

“Offset stayed in Cardi’s purse while they were together. Cheated by having his girls in HER HOMES!!!!!!! Now he’s asking for spousal support. A cheater is asking for spousal support!!!! He has no shame," one fan wrote. “The thing is: I don’t even think it’s about the money. Offset just wants to mess with Cardi because he’s in his feelings that she has moved on," another replied.

Cardi reposted the second tweet, per AllHipHop, indicating that she thinks her ex could have ulterior motives.

Stefon Diggs Boat Video

(L-R) Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Unfortunately, this isn't the only controversy surrounding her love life. Just days after Cardi hard launched her relationship with Stefon Diggs at a New York Knicks game, a video of him on a boat surfaced online. In the video, he's surrounded by several women calling him "daddy."

Reportedly, Cardi was on the same boat, though it's unclear whether or not she was aware of the flirty encounter.