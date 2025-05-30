Cardi B Reacts To Offset Seeking Spousal Support Amid Messy Split

BY Caroline Fisher 1101 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Reacts Offset Spousal Support Relationship News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Since deciding to go their separate ways for good last year, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been rocky, to say the least.

Cardi B and Offset have dealt with no shortage of drama in recent months. Last summer, they filed for divorce after several years together and amid the femcee's pregnancy with their third child. They've since taken part in several vicious back-and-forths online, trading a slew of insults and accusations.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former Migos member requested spousal support from Cardi, though it's unclear exactly how much. She appeared to react to the news on X, suggesting that she feels some type of way about the request.

“Offset stayed in Cardi’s purse while they were together. Cheated by having his girls in HER HOMES!!!!!!! Now he’s asking for spousal support. A cheater is asking for spousal support!!!! He has no shame," one fan wrote. “The thing is: I don’t even think it’s about the money. Offset just wants to mess with Cardi because he’s in his feelings that she has moved on," another replied.

Cardi reposted the second tweet, per AllHipHop, indicating that she thinks her ex could have ulterior motives.

Read More: Offset Reportedly Requests Spousal Support From Cardi B Amid Nasty Divorce

Stefon Diggs Boat Video
Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald And Craig Kallman - Inside
(L-R) Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Unfortunately, this isn't the only controversy surrounding her love life. Just days after Cardi hard launched her relationship with Stefon Diggs at a New York Knicks game, a video of him on a boat surfaced online. In the video, he's surrounded by several women calling him "daddy."

Reportedly, Cardi was on the same boat, though it's unclear whether or not she was aware of the flirty encounter.

In the video, Diggs also appeared to be holding a bag full of a pink substance, which some thought could allegedly be pink cocaine. New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel later addressed the video, saying "we’re trying to make great decisions and any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."

Read More: Cardi B Allegedly Goes Ballistic On Hazel-E For Spreading Allegations About Her Promiscuity

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Offset Spousal Support Cardi B Divorce Hip Hop News Relationships Offset Reportedly Requests Spousal Support From Cardi B Amid Nasty Divorce 2.6K
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet Relationships Offset Accused Of Using Nicki Minaj’s Go-To Meme To Spite Cardi B 2.4K
BET Experience Presents Cardi B, Gunna, Davido, Sexyy Red &amp; Jordan Ward Relationships Cardi B Says She's Done Living In Atlanta Amid Offset Drama 4.1K
Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald &amp; Craig Kallman - Arrivals Relationships Cardi B & Offset Have Been On & Off For Some Time: Report 1.6K