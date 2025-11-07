Offset Allegedly Rejects Cardi B's $10 Million Divorce Settlement Offer

Offset Rejects Cardi B 10 Million Divorce Settlement Hip Hop News
Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion Of Privacy' with Offset (r) joining her onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B previously claimed that Offset is holding her "hostage" by demanding millions of dollars in their divorce process.

It seems like Offset and Cardi B are being just as scathing to each other in the courtroom as they are on wax. Their contentious and nasty divorce process continues to play out in ugly ways, whether publicly or in court updates. According to a report from AllHipHop's Houston Williams, he turned down a $10 million settlement offer from her, but take this with a grain of salt.

Alleged sources reportedly close to the case told the publication that "Offset feels used. He built that brand with her, now he wants his cut." This comes a bit over a month after Cardi B accused him of holding her "hostage" by demanding millions of dollars, tax payment coverage, and one of her properties.

Per this new report, the former Migo is demanding half of the couple's combined assets in the divorce proceedings. The outlet also presumes that the Bronx femcee's next step will be to respond to this alleged rejection and 'Set's claims by providing evidence of her independently earned income, earnings, and financial status. Whether it's through financial records, business deals, or other forms of documentation, we will see what the court concludes.

To be clear, neither artists has publicly commented on this rumor, nor on the specific details of their court drama. Beyond some vague statements, attacks, and frustrations, fans are pretty in the dark.

Cardi B Offset Divorce
NBA: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks
Nov 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Rapper Cardi B and rapper Offset and rapper Quavo watch a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Offset recently addressed his Cardi B marriage regrets during an episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. "I should’ve respected her way more, you know what I mean?" he reportedly remarked. "I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out. That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin. I was being selfish, you know what I mean? And I can say that as a man. I’m a grown man. I was definitely not perfect in the situation. I made a lot of mistakes. [There’s] a lot of things that I did wrong. She did things that was wrong."

Offset's also shutting haters down amid this whole process, as fans can be just as combative in this situation as the artists themselves. Hopefully court resolutions will lead to a more amicable dynamic in the public eye.

