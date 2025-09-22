Offset Expertly Shuts Down Haters Amid Messy Cardi B Divorce

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last year, Offset and Cardi B decided to go their separate ways for good while the femcee was pregnant with their third child.

Offset has faced no shortage of criticism over the years, particularly due to his past relationship with Cardi B and its demise. During a recent livestream, he decided to clap back, making it clear that he's unfazed by all the negativity coming his way. In a clip from the stream captured by Live Bitez, he brags about his riches, teases his next project, and more.

"If you ever want to see me down you gon' die, cause we ain't never down," he also added. Offset's latest remarks come just a couple days after Cardi shared an update on their divorce on The Breakfast Club.

"It's not peaceful at all," she revealed. "I can't even talk about it because it's a court thing, but it is not peaceful." During a conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cardi also said that she wishes Offset would work on himself for the sake of their three children.

Offset & Cardi B

"I just wish he was a better person, but it is what it is," she admitted. "Be a better person for your kids." When asked whether or not she believes they'll be able to co-parent successfully, Cardi was brutally honest.

“I think not right now. I don’t really have hate in my heart anymore. I think he has some type of hate in his heart. I don’t know how long that’s gonna take," she explained. “We should be able to celebrate [our kids] ... But it’s not about the kids. One thing I’m learning is that it’s not about the kids.”

Cardi just released her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama? On songs like "Man Of Your Word," "Outside," and more, she opens up about everything she went through during the relationship and subsequent split. She's currently pregnant with her fourth child with her new boyfriend Stefon Diggs, who is also currently at the center of some serious drama.

