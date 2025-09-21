Cardi B Alludes To Stefon Diggs’ Paternity Suit With Funny Comment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Cardi B announced she’s expecting her fourth child, her first with New England Patriots’ Stefon Diggs on Gayle King.

Cardi B gave fans more than just a cooking tutorial during her September 19 Instagram Live. While preparing pasta in her kitchen, the rapper shifted from recipes to real-life drama. She addressed ongoing rumors about her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs is currently facing a paternity suit along with new allegations that he fathered children with multiple women in 2025. Rather than sidestep the conversation, Cardi leaned into the speculation with her trademark mix of humor and candor, turning the moment into a viral spectacle.

Channeling Shirley Brown’s 1974 soul ballad “Woman to Woman,” Cardi slipped into character during her livestream, delivering a playful but pointed monologue. “Hello Barbara, this is Shirley, yeah, it’s me. Yeah, that’s your baby daddy, bitch. Yeah, that’s my baby daddy too, girl. Well, what now? I don’t f—in know. We’ll figure it out, bitch,” she said in a theatrical tone.

Cardi B On Stefon Diggs’s Baby Allegations

The clip struck a balance between parody and frustration. By mimicking the famous song, Cardi seemed to poke fun at the situation while also acknowledging the chatter surrounding Diggs. Her words suggested the kind of conversation two women might have upon realizing they share the same partner—an unfiltered nod to the speculation that her boyfriend may have children outside of their relationship, even as the two prepare to welcome their first child together.

Cardi’s closing remark—“We’ll figure it out, bitch”—carried a sense of resignation, hinting at the complicated reality behind the headlines. Without directly confirming or denying the allegations, she used humor to take control of the narrative, a strategy she’s embraced throughout her career.

For the Grammy winner, unfiltered honesty has long been part of her public persona. Whether through her music, interviews, or candid livestreams, Cardi often addresses controversy head-on, blending comedy and confrontation in equal measure. This latest moment was no different.

By transforming a sensitive subject into an unforgettable soundbite, Cardi once again proved her ability to turn personal drama into cultural spectacle. Even while navigating a high-profile pregnancy, she continues to face public scrutiny in her own unapologetic way—never quietly, always on her terms.

