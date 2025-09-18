Cardi B Wishes Offset Was A "Better Person" For Their Kids

Cardi B says she wishes Offset were a "better person" after the two separated following several years of marriage, last year. She discussed their divorce during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. The topic arose as King read lyrics from Cardi's upcoming song, “Man of Your Word.”

On the track, she sings: “Seven years I admit it wasn’t all bad / Skeletons in my closet too / As a wife I should have realized when you were hurt / But instead I put my music first / But I really do wish you the best / Continue being a winner / If I had one wish, I wish you would have been a man of your word.”

Explaining the lyrics, Cardi told King: “I just wish he was a better person, but it is what it is. Be a better person for your kids.” As for whether they'll be able to successsfully co-parent, she said: “I think not right now. I don’t really have hate in my heart anymore. I think he has some type of hate in his heart. I don’t know how long that’s gonna take.”

“We should be able to celebrate [our kids],” she added. “But it’s not about the kids. One thing I’m learning is that it’s not about the kids.” So, what’s it about? “I don’t know.”

Cardi B "Am I The Drama?"

Fans will be able to hear "Man of Your Word" on long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, when it drops on Friday. It will arrive over seven years after the release of her iconic debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Following the album's release, Cardi will be embarking on her first-ever headlining tour.