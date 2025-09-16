Cardi B Reveals Dates For "Little Miss Drama" Tour

Cardi B has revealed the dates for her newly announced Little Miss Drama tour, which marks her first time hitting the road as a headlining act. The schedule includes stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, and more cities across North America. Fans will be able to purchase tickets through presale on Tuesday, September 23, at 10:00 AM, local time.

Sharing the full schedule on Instagram, Cardi wrote in the caption: "HELLO!! We putting the kids to bed early because the Little Miss Drama Tour is coming to a city near you!" Fans celebrated the news in the comments section. "We used to pray for times like these omfg we made it," one user remarked. Others asked her to add stops worldwide.

As for what fans can expect from the tour, Cardi B recently told Billboard : "I know I’m a good performer. Well, am I? No, I’m great. I’m actually really great because I was a stripper. (Laughs.) But no, I think my personal tour is not going to be like any other performances that I’ve ever had. From the aesthetics to the look to even the way I perform, I’m going to be doing things that I don’t normally do, like work out, because I want to be the best. I’ve been going to so many different tours. I went to the Madonna show and the Beyoncé show. I can’t perform like Beyoncé, but you can’t half-ass nothing."

Cardi B's tour announcement comes as she'll be releasing her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? on Friday, September 19. It arrives over seven years after the release of her iconic debut album, Invasion of Privacy.