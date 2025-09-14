Cardi B Claims Her Label "Underestimated" Her Massive NYC Pop-Up

Cardi B gave fans in New York City a treat yesterday (Saturday, September 13) via a massive pop-up event at Cloud Deli in Washington Heights to promote her highly anticipated upcoming album Am I The Drama? In fact, the Bodega Baddie spectacle drew so many folks that she even raised her eyebrows at her label, Atlantic Records, for its organization.

During a livestream of the event, the Bronx superstar spoke to fans off-camera and said her label didn't appropriately plan for the turnout. "There's so many people outside," she remarked in a clip caught by BardisMedia on Twitter. "I'll never let Atlantic organize some s**t like that. They underestimated it."

Cardi was born in Washington Heights and spent a lot of time there as a child, and less than 24 hours was all she needed to announce and celebrate this event. Per Complex, she took to social media to thank her fanbase for the success and support, even with its logistical challenges.

"That pop-up was insane," Cardi B told fans. "I think we underestimated that pop-up, but that pop-up means a lot to me because – I always tell you guys this – Washington Heights is like my second hood. I used to walk the bridge to Highbridge [the Bronx] from 155th over here. So for me to see so many people on my block for me… It means a lot to me, more than you guys could ever imagine."

When Does Cardi B's Album Drop?

This follows Cardi B's other Am I The Drama? promos, such as setting up a street shop for it and selling it on New York City's subway. But it looks like there are still more big elements to look forward to.

One of the many guests at this Bodega Baddie pop-up was streamer Fanum, and he and Cardi announced that they plan to do a stream together. They promised more surprises and some great cooking.

Also, despite Cardi B's contentious divorce, her former partner Offset is still rooting for her success with Am I The Drama? We will see just how much ruckus it creates when it finally lands on streaming services and storefronts next week on Friday, September 19.