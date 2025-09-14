Cardi B Claims Her Label "Underestimated" Her Massive NYC Pop-Up

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1180 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Label Underestimated NYC Pop Up Hip Hop News
Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Cardi B (center) talks to rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (left) during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B's doing a lot to promote her new album "Am I The Drama?," including an upcoming stream with Fanum and creative NYC content.

Cardi B gave fans in New York City a treat yesterday (Saturday, September 13) via a massive pop-up event at Cloud Deli in Washington Heights to promote her highly anticipated upcoming album Am I The Drama? In fact, the Bodega Baddie spectacle drew so many folks that she even raised her eyebrows at her label, Atlantic Records, for its organization.

During a livestream of the event, the Bronx superstar spoke to fans off-camera and said her label didn't appropriately plan for the turnout. "There's so many people outside," she remarked in a clip caught by BardisMedia on Twitter. "I'll never let Atlantic organize some s**t like that. They underestimated it."

Cardi was born in Washington Heights and spent a lot of time there as a child, and less than 24 hours was all she needed to announce and celebrate this event. Per Complex, she took to social media to thank her fanbase for the success and support, even with its logistical challenges.

"That pop-up was insane," Cardi B told fans. "I think we underestimated that pop-up, but that pop-up means a lot to me because – I always tell you guys this – Washington Heights is like my second hood. I used to walk the bridge to Highbridge [the Bronx] from 155th over here. So for me to see so many people on my block for me… It means a lot to me, more than you guys could ever imagine."

Read More: Cardi B Claims She Declined An Opportunity To Perform At The Super Bowl

When Does Cardi B's Album Drop?

This follows Cardi B's other Am I The Drama? promos, such as setting up a street shop for it and selling it on New York City's subway. But it looks like there are still more big elements to look forward to.

One of the many guests at this Bodega Baddie pop-up was streamer Fanum, and he and Cardi announced that they plan to do a stream together. They promised more surprises and some great cooking.

Also, despite Cardi B's contentious divorce, her former partner Offset is still rooting for her success with Am I The Drama? We will see just how much ruckus it creates when it finally lands on streaming services and storefronts next week on Friday, September 19.

Read More: Cardi B Delivers Hilarious Explanation For Wanting More Kids

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Cardi B LadyLand Am I The Drama Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Rocks The LadyLand Stage After "Am I The Drama?" Announcement 673
Cardi B Crows Am I The Drama Teaser Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Gets Attacked By A Murder Of Crows In Transformative New "Am I The Drama?" Teaser 2.0K
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4 Music Cardi B Encounters Giant Rat While Roaming NYC Subway To Promote "AM I THE DRAMA?" 1098
News: Kamala Harris Rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park Music Cardi B Claims She Furiously Confronted Rah Ali At An Airport In Cannes Over Their Years-Long Feud 3.2K
Comments 0