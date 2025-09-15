Cardi B Finally Reveals Star-Studded Features For New Album "Am I The Drama?"

BY Cole Blake 1186 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Cardi B is finally giving fans more insight into her long-awaited sophomore album, "Am I The Drama?" which drops on Friday.

Cardi B will be working with Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, and many more stars on her new album, Am I The Drama? She revealed her full list of collaborators on social media, Monday, ahead of the project's release, later this week.

The full tracklist will feature appearances from Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, and Tyla, in addition to Cash Cobain and Janet Jackson. She still hasn't revealed all of the producers who will be appearing on the album.

Fans in the comments section of Cardi's announcement on Instagram are thrilled by the news. "AHHHH THIS IS EVERYTHINGGGGG [fire emojis]. I CANT WAIT TO STREAM 1,735,883 times a day!!!" one user wrote. Another added: "SELENA GOMEZ OMGGGG cardi thank youuuuuuuuuuuu." Chloe Bailey also popped in to write: "i’m even more excited than i already was."

On Cardi's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, she worked with Migos, Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, SZA, 21 Savage, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and YG.

Read More: Cardi B Claims Her Label "Underestimated" Her Massive NYC Pop-Up

Cardi B "Am I The Drama?" Release Date

Cardi B will be releasing Am I The Drama? on Friday, September 19. It will arrive over seven years after her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy. In turn, fans are thrilled to finally be hearing a new project from Cardi.

On Saturday, Cardi hosted a pop-up event in promotion of the album on Saturday in her hometown of New York City. "That pop-up was insane," Cardi B told fans afterward. "I think we underestimated that pop-up, but that pop-up means a lot to me because – I always tell you guys this – Washington Heights is like my second hood. I used to walk the bridge to Highbridge [the Bronx] from 155th over here. So for me to see so many people on my block for me… It means a lot to me, more than you guys could ever imagine."

In other news, Cardi has recently been making headlines for her relationship with New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs. She filed for divorce from Offset, last year.

Read More: Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Shades Her Ahead Of “Am I The Drama?” Release

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Label Underestimated NYC Pop Up Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Claims Her Label "Underestimated" Her Massive NYC Pop-Up 2.0K
Cardi B Kulture Shade Hip Hop News Music Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Shades Her Ahead Of “Am I The Drama?” Release 1040
Cardi B LadyLand Am I The Drama Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Rocks The LadyLand Stage After "Am I The Drama?" Announcement 680
Cardi B Release Date Album Am I The Drama Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Reveals Release Date For Her Sophomore Album "Am I The Drama?" 3.1K
Comments 1