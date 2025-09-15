Cardi B will be working with Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, and many more stars on her new album, Am I The Drama? She revealed her full list of collaborators on social media, Monday, ahead of the project's release, later this week.

The full tracklist will feature appearances from Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, and Tyla, in addition to Cash Cobain and Janet Jackson. She still hasn't revealed all of the producers who will be appearing on the album.

Fans in the comments section of Cardi's announcement on Instagram are thrilled by the news. "AHHHH THIS IS EVERYTHINGGGGG [fire emojis]. I CANT WAIT TO STREAM 1,735,883 times a day!!!" one user wrote. Another added: "SELENA GOMEZ OMGGGG cardi thank youuuuuuuuuuuu." Chloe Bailey also popped in to write: "i’m even more excited than i already was."

On Cardi's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, she worked with Migos, Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, SZA, 21 Savage, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and YG.

Cardi B will be releasing Am I The Drama? on Friday, September 19. It will arrive over seven years after her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy. In turn, fans are thrilled to finally be hearing a new project from Cardi.

On Saturday, Cardi hosted a pop-up event in promotion of the album on Saturday in her hometown of New York City. "That pop-up was insane," Cardi B told fans afterward. "I think we underestimated that pop-up, but that pop-up means a lot to me because – I always tell you guys this – Washington Heights is like my second hood. I used to walk the bridge to Highbridge [the Bronx] from 155th over here. So for me to see so many people on my block for me… It means a lot to me, more than you guys could ever imagine."