Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B promoted her highly anticipated sophomore album during a recent livestream, and her seven-year-old daughter couldn't help but troll.

Cardi B is currently gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama? The project is slated to drop this Friday (September 19), and she's already teased what's to come with singles like "Imaginary Playerz" and "Outside." Needless to say, fans can't wait to hear what she has up her sleeve, although not everyone in her life has been all that supportive.

During a recent livestream, for example, Cardi discussed the upcoming release in her car, joined by her daughter Kulture. “Oh, don’t get her album,” the seven-year-old said with a laugh, per Uproxx. “What you mean don’t get my album, girl?” Cardi asked. “Then you ain’t gonna be able to buy sh*t. We’re gonna live in the hood!”

The femcee went on, listing a few of the luxuries her daughter will miss out on if the album doesn't perform well. “No more Roblox coin, no more Apple, no more Target… you gonna be eating rice and beans every g*d damn day!” she declared.

Cardi B Am I The Drama?
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kulture may not be doing the best job promoting her mother's new project, but that doesn't mean fans aren't tuned in. Over the weekend, Cardi hosted a pop-up event at Cloud Deli in Washington Heights to celebrate the upcoming release. There was a huge turnout, prompting the rapper to believe that Atlantic underestimated it.

"That pop-up was insane," she told supporters. "I think we underestimated that pop-up, but that pop-up means a lot to me because – I always tell you guys this – Washington Heights is like my second hood. I used to walk the bridge to Highbridge [the Bronx] from 155th over here. So for me to see so many people on my block for me… It means a lot to me, more than you guys could ever imagine."

