It's only been a few weeks since Cardi B unleashed her highly anticipated sophomore album, but already, she's gearing up for her next project. During a recent chat with fans on Twitter Spaces, she shared the exciting news with her fans, also confirming that she has no plans to drop a deluxe edition of Am I The Drama?
"I see you guys asking for a deluxe or asking to do a remix album like Charli X[CX] or something," she explained, per Complex. "Unfortunately, I am not doing none of that. [...] What I gave y'all is what y'all getting."
"However, I want to put out another album in less than a year, so I'm really planning on that," Cardi continued. "I want a new era, I kinda know what I want it to look like. It's gonna be different from Am I the Drama?"
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef
If it's anything like her second album, Cardi's third album is sure to ruffle feathers. On Am I The Drama?, she took shots at JT, Lil Uzi Vert, BIA, and more. It even earned a reaction from her longtime foe Nicki Minaj, who reiterated that she's not a fan.
This resulted in a fiery days-long back and forth between the two femcees, which got very ugly, to say the least. They even insulted each other's kids. Nicki called Cardi's daughter Kulture "ugly" while Cardi insinuated that Nicki's son Papa Bear is disabled.
Each of them eventually apologized to the children on X, though the apologies were about as backhanded as can be. Nicki later called on all the Barbz to boycott any companies affiliated with Cardi. The Manhattan-born performer proceeded to dismiss this on Twitter Spaces. "A lot of y’all been tagging all the companies that I get endorsements from, trying to take the endorsements from me and do funny s**t," she said. "Guess what? It’s not going to happen."