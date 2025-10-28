It's only been a few weeks since Cardi B unleashed her highly anticipated sophomore album, but already, she's gearing up for her next project. During a recent chat with fans on Twitter Spaces, she shared the exciting news with her fans, also confirming that she has no plans to drop a deluxe edition of Am I The Drama?

"I see you guys asking for a deluxe or asking to do a remix album like Charli X[CX] or something," she explained, per Complex. "Unfortunately, I am not doing none of that. [...] What I gave y'all is what y'all getting."

"However, I want to put out another album in less than a year, so I'm really planning on that," Cardi continued. "I want a new era, I kinda know what I want it to look like. It's gonna be different from Am I the Drama?"

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If it's anything like her second album, Cardi's third album is sure to ruffle feathers. On Am I The Drama?, she took shots at JT, Lil Uzi Vert, BIA, and more. It even earned a reaction from her longtime foe Nicki Minaj, who reiterated that she's not a fan.

This resulted in a fiery days-long back and forth between the two femcees, which got very ugly, to say the least. They even insulted each other's kids. Nicki called Cardi's daughter Kulture "ugly" while Cardi insinuated that Nicki's son Papa Bear is disabled.