Cardi B says that the economy under Donald Trump has gotten so bad that sex workers are having to lower their rates. She vented about the state of the country during a livestream on Instagram, over the weekend, as caught by Complex.

“You know how you know that the economy is bad? Because not even the prostitutes is getting fly. Where have you seen a hoe with a good Chanel bag?” she said. “B*itches was buying Chanel bags like they was f*cking female rappers. Where have you seen a b*tch with a chain with her name on it? Huh? … Where have you seen a b*tch pop out with a f*cking good Birkin? Even the prostitutes going through it. The hoes was selling p*ssy for $10,000. Now the b*tches is going for $2,500. ‘Cause the f*cking economy is bad.”

From there, she turned her attention to Donald Trump and his supporters. “Donald Trump was never for y’all poor motherf*ckers,” she said. “Donald Trump was never for the poor people. For the white poors, for the Black poors, for the Spanish poors, for the Asians, for the Indians… He don’t give a f*ck about none of y’all motherfuckers. When I talk about poor, I’m not only talking about poor people that’s under [the] poverty [line]. To him, even millionaires are poor! He don’t give give a f*ck about the millionaires like me, neither!”

Cardi concluded by bringing up a viral clip of her mispronouncing Trump's name. “These are the type of things I was trying to tell y’all about when I was talking about the Trump administration… But all y’all cared about was me saying ‘Shrump,'" she said.

Cardi B Politics

It's far from the first time Cardi has spoken about the political climate. She previously endorced Kamala Harris during the 2024 Presidential Election, even speaking at one of her rallies.