Cardi B Claims Sex Workers Are Dropping Their Rates Because Of Donald Trump's Economy

BY Cole Blake 1344 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Cardi B went off in a fiery rant aimed at Donald Trump and his supporters during the Instagram livestream.

Cardi B says that the economy under Donald Trump has gotten so bad that sex workers are having to lower their rates. She vented about the state of the country during a livestream on Instagram, over the weekend, as caught by Complex.

“You know how you know that the economy is bad? Because not even the prostitutes is getting fly. Where have you seen a hoe with a good Chanel bag?” she said. “B*itches was buying Chanel bags like they was f*cking female rappers. Where have you seen a b*tch with a chain with her name on it? Huh? … Where have you seen a b*tch pop out with a f*cking good Birkin? Even the prostitutes going through it. The hoes was selling p*ssy for $10,000. Now the b*tches is going for $2,500. ‘Cause the f*cking economy is bad.”

From there, she turned her attention to Donald Trump and his supporters. “Donald Trump was never for y’all poor motherf*ckers,” she said. “Donald Trump was never for the poor people. For the white poors, for the Black poors, for the Spanish poors, for the Asians, for the Indians… He don’t give a f*ck about none of y’all motherfuckers. When I talk about poor, I’m not only talking about poor people that’s under [the] poverty [line]. To him, even millionaires are poor! He don’t give give a f*ck about the millionaires like me, neither!”

Cardi concluded by bringing up a viral clip of her mispronouncing Trump's name. “These are the type of things I was trying to tell y’all about when I was talking about the Trump administration… But all y’all cared about was me saying ‘Shrump,'" she said.

Read More: Cardi B Claims She Confronted Angela Yee About Armon Wiggins Interview

Cardi B Politics

It's far from the first time Cardi has spoken about the political climate. She previously endorced Kamala Harris during the 2024 Presidential Election, even speaking at one of her rallies.

Earlier this month, she blasted the Donald Trump administration for cutting $186 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Read More: BIA's Disastrous First-Week Sales For "BIANCA" Have Cardi B Fans Ecstatic

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: ElPaso Politics Cardi B Demands Trump Supporters Leave Her The "F**k Alone" 1074
Syndication: Indianapolis Politics Cardi B Drops Nude Photo Of Melania Trump To Fire Back At Donald Trump Supporters 55.2K
Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Music JT Labels Cardi B's Sister, Hennessy, Jobless In Latest Fiery Message 1.9K
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Scott Eisen/Getty Images Politics Cardi B Blames Lack of Young Voters For Bernie Sanders Dropping Out 1.8K
Comments 2