Cardi B might have the leg up on BIA right now in their rekindled feud. Both femcees returned with big releases this year but only one can say they performed up to their level. For Cardi B, she finally ended her album drought of seven years with AM I THE DRAMA? in September.

The sophomore project moved 200,000 copies first week, good enough for the top spot on the Hot 200. However, for the Massachusetts native, things couldn't have gone any worse, especially considering all of the smack talk going on.

Unfortunately, BIA was not able to walk the walk with BIANCA, her debut, only selling 2,800 units per chartdata. As a result, she completely missed on charting. Somehow, that's an even lower figure than what was reported earlier this week.

Some sources were saying it sold 8,000. While numbers certainly don't always reflect the level of quality, Cardi B fans couldn't give a damn about that nuance. They care about the hard numbers and as a result, they are letting BIA hear it today on social media.

In the comments section of chartdata's post, the Bardi Gang is taking a mini victory lap on behalf of their beloved superstar. "It went double wood," one fan writes alongside a fake RIAA Wood plaque.

Cardi B BIA Beef

"Oh my god.. guess we still can’t name 5 BIA songs [laughing emoji]," another adds. This is a reference to when BIA posted to her Instagram that she would have "16 more songs u can name" ahead of BIANCA. "Bia who? Cardi's numbers still clownin' these flops [nail polish emoji]," another flexes.

Cardi B doesn't have any love lost for BIA, but she didn't have as boisterous of a reaction as her fan base to this news. "I just found out BIA numbers yesterday. I’m not gonna pick on her because of that sh*t. That, then that’s overkilI," she said on an X Spaces.

However, she did warn JT (directly) and BIA (indirectly) that she will strike again sooner or later. "I'm going to reply to you on my time. I'ma have you feeling sleeping, like you tucked. But it's not because I can't flame you— B*tch you don't look better than me in nothing."