News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
cardi b bia beef
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Cardi B Blasts BIA For Using Her Pregnancy As An Excuse To Avoid Beef
Cardi B already chose to leave BIA alone amid the release of her new album, but not before responding to her dismissive diss track reaction.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
October 11, 2025
38 Views