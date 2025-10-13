BIA Explains Why She Isn't Responding To Cardi B Anytime Soon

BIA has spent far too many years building up her industry connections to let her Cardi B beef make her crash out, something she made clear during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. She also addressed how proud she is of her new album BIANCA and explained why she probably won't respond to Cardi's recent "Pretty & Petty" diss anytime soon.

"This isn’t even about her, this is really about real artists," the Massachusetts femcee remarked, per Complex. "Like, the artists that get up and go to the studio and care about the creative and do their work and have limited resources. I’m speaking for them. This is not even about her anymore. This is like, I’m anti-machine. [...] I would be doing a disservice to myself with everything I’ve put into this album, making this about her. I could just go and I could drop something at any time. That came a year ago, I dropped that record a year ago. I would be doing a disservice to myself, I’ll say that.

"There’s so much more importance to my message and what I’m here for than to rap beef," BIA continued concerning Cardi B. "I’ve been out for over 10 years and I’ve never gotten into a rap beef. That says a lot about me. I have great relationships in this business because I carry myself a certain way. Why would I ruin that? I can address it any time, but I’m just here for a bigger mission right now."

BIA Cardi B Beef

This follows Cardi B's scathing clap-backs at BIA, revealing that she didn't want to "bully" her on her album release day by dropping a video for the AM I THE DRAMA? diss. For those unaware, while their actual issues have deeper roots, things really took a turn last year when the "Whole Lotta Money" artist dissed the Bronx femcee. She responded this year on her new album, but her opponent already moved on.