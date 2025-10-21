BIA Finally Breaks Silence On Cardi B Reference Track Allegations

BIA and Cardi B have been at odds for several months now. Last month, the latter even decided to go after her foe on her Am I The Drama? track, "Pretty & Petty." She blasted BIA for her appearance, career, and more.

"Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head / Bow, I'm dead / That melatonin flow puttin' us to bed / I'm doing you a favor, Epic, run me my bread," she raps. Many fans expected BIA to fire back on her debut album, BIANCA, which she dropped off last Friday (October 10). That didn't end up happening, and during a recent interview with Billboard, the femcee explained why.

“If I was to ever address it again, I would never attach it to my album, because this is a beautiful body of work that I believe in,” she explained. “I wouldn’t want to disservice this and overshadow it with noise or negativity.”

Cardi B & BIA Beef

Rapper and songwriter BIA performs in Raleigh at the second Dreamville festival on April 3, 2022. Maya Carter / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think if this was me a year ago, I would’ve went [back at her] in 24 hours," she continued. "But I think now where I’m at is such a beautiful place. I’m way more intentional with my music, and what I’m putting out.” Later on in the interview, BIA addressed Cardi's allegation that she didn't write her hit, "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY." The bold accusation was made during a Twitter Spaces rant earlier this month.

“Your biggest record, ['WHOLE LOTTA MONEY'], is a reference,” Cardi alleged at the time. “I have the reference on my phone… word for word, bar for bar. So y’all can’t even play me with that writing sh*t." According to BIA, however, she's responsible for making the song the banger it is.