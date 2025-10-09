Cardi B and Bia's beef only continues to heat up. Now, bold new accusations are flying. The femcees went public with their feud last summer, revealing that it all started when BIA took some subliminal shots at Cardi in a song. In response, the New York City-born performer accused her foe of spreading nasty rumors about her, and even threatened to sue. Bia ended up dropping a diss track, and last month, Cardi followed suit.

On her Am I The Drama? track "Pretty & Petty," she tears into Bia for her appearance, career, and more. "Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head / Bow, I'm dead / That melatonin flow puttin' us to bed / I'm doing you a favor, Epic, run me my bread," she raps.

During a recent appearance on Hot 97, Bia finally broke her silence on song, revealing why she hasn't fired back. “Girl, go enjoy your pregnancy,” she declared. “I don’t want to get on your ass again, or say something that’s going to hurt your feelings, make me look like the bad guy, because I’m talking about somebody with a baby. Like, no, that’s not the energy I’m on, you know? I don’t want that to come back to me. My mother didn’t raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady.”

Read More: Offset Reveals His One Regret About Marriage To Cardi B

Cardi B & BIA Beef

Cardi's pregnancy isn't stopping her from putting anyone on blast, however. She took to Twitter Spaces last night (October 8) to allege that Bia didn't write her hit, "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY."

“Your biggest record, ['WHOLE LOTTA MONEY'], is a reference,” she alleged, as captured by @s0urpatchkiid on X. “I have the reference on my phone… word for word, bar for bar. So y’all can’t even play me with that writing sh*t." Cardi went on to claim that the song was actually offered to her first, but she decided to pass.