Cardi B, despite lashing out at her sworn enemies constantly in the last month, is playing nice this week. The Bronx native is purposely delaying her "Pretty & Petty" music video, which she claims was going to drop, presumably today. However, due to knowing "how stressful it is to put an album out," she didn't want to feel like she was "bullying" BIA.
Of course, the Massachusetts femcee is the target of "Pretty & Petty," which appears on AM I THE DRAMA? On the track, Cardi B lands some big lyrical punches, roasting her appearance, music career, and etc.
"Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head (Head) / Baow, I'm dead (Grr) / That melatonin flow puttin' us to bed / I'm doing you a favor, Epic, run me my bread (Run me my bread)."
She adds, "I'd rather die on the surgery table / 'Fore I gotta walk around here lookin' like you / You wanna beef with me, are you sure? (Are you sure?) / Do she even got a BET award?"
Cardi B explains that if she were to "bully" BIA, who dropped her debut album BIANCA today, she believes that "God [will take] from me."
Cardi B BIA Beef
"God will punish me," Cardi B continues. "So, I'll do a video tomorrow morning to another song. Probably next week I'll do video for 'Pretty & Petty [As F*ck]'. I'ma be nice to you because it's your album day. I don't wanna add to your stress. I'm not the bad person people think I am," Cardi concluded in the clip caught by DJ Akademiks and Live Bitez.
BIA has largely ignored B's lyrical threats but earlier this week, she did address why she's doing so on Hot 97. "Girl, go enjoy your pregnancy. I don’t want to get on your a*s again, or say something that’s going to hurt your feelings, make me look like the bad guy, because I’m talking about somebody with a baby. Like, no, that’s not the energy I’m on, you know? I don’t want that to come back to me. My mother didn’t raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady."
Previously, BIA did react with a cute retort after announcing BIANCA on her socials. "I got 16 more songs u can name."