Cardi B Delays "Pretty & Petty" Video Because She Doesn't Want To "Bully" BIA On Her Release Day

BY Zachary Horvath 475 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
News: Kamala Harris Rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter CArdi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B reignited her issues with BIA on "AM I THE DRAMA?" with the brutal diss track "Pretty & Petty." But she's laying off, for now.

Cardi B, despite lashing out at her sworn enemies constantly in the last month, is playing nice this week. The Bronx native is purposely delaying her "Pretty & Petty" music video, which she claims was going to drop, presumably today. However, due to knowing "how stressful it is to put an album out," she didn't want to feel like she was "bullying" BIA.

Of course, the Massachusetts femcee is the target of "Pretty & Petty," which appears on AM I THE DRAMA? On the track, Cardi B lands some big lyrical punches, roasting her appearance, music career, and etc.

"Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head (Head) / Baow, I'm dead (Grr) / That melatonin flow puttin' us to bed / I'm doing you a favor, Epic, run me my bread (Run me my bread)."

She adds, "I'd rather die on the surgery table / 'Fore I gotta walk around here lookin' like you / You wanna beef with me, are you sure? (Are you sure?) / Do she even got a BET award?"

Cardi B explains that if she were to "bully" BIA, who dropped her debut album BIANCA today, she believes that "God [will take] from me."

Read More: The 10 Greatest Air Jordan 3 Colorways of All Time

Cardi B BIA Beef

"God will punish me," Cardi B continues. "So, I'll do a video tomorrow morning to another song. Probably next week I'll do video for 'Pretty & Petty [As F*ck]'. I'ma be nice to you because it's your album day. I don't wanna add to your stress. I'm not the bad person people think I am," Cardi concluded in the clip caught by DJ Akademiks and Live Bitez.

BIA has largely ignored B's lyrical threats but earlier this week, she did address why she's doing so on Hot 97. "Girl, go enjoy your pregnancy. I don’t want to get on your a*s again, or say something that’s going to hurt your feelings, make me look like the bad guy, because I’m talking about somebody with a baby. Like, no, that’s not the energy I’m on, you know? I don’t want that to come back to me. My mother didn’t raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady."

Previously, BIA did react with a cute retort after announcing BIANCA on her socials. "I got 16 more songs u can name."

Read More: ILoveMakonnen: Lil Nas X Comparisons & Hip Hop Politics

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
BIA Addresses Cardi B Diss Hip Hop News Music BIA Finally Addresses Cardi B’s Brutal “Am I The Drama?” Diss 2.3K
Cardi B BIA Ghostwriter Allegations Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Hits BIA With Shocking Ghostwriter Allegations Amid Messy Beef 919
BIA Uses Cardi B Diss Hip Hop News Music BIA Uses Cardi B’s Ruthless “Am I The Drama?” Diss To Her Advantage 5.6K
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week Beef Cardi B Roasts BIA In Scathing "Am I The Drama?" Diss Track “Pretty & Petty” 7.4K
Comments 0