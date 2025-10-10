Cardi B reignited her issues with BIA on "AM I THE DRAMA?" with the brutal diss track "Pretty & Petty." But she's laying off, for now.

BIA has largely ignored B's lyrical threats but earlier this week, she did address why she's doing so on Hot 97. "Girl, go enjoy your pregnancy. I don’t want to get on your a*s again, or say something that’s going to hurt your feelings, make me look like the bad guy, because I’m talking about somebody with a baby. Like, no, that’s not the energy I’m on, you know? I don’t want that to come back to me. My mother didn’t raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady."

Cardi B , despite lashing out at her sworn enemies constantly in the last month, is playing nice this week. The Bronx native is purposely delaying her "Pretty & Petty" music video, which she claims was going to drop, presumably today. However, due to knowing "how stressful it is to put an album out," she didn't want to feel like she was "bullying" BIA.

